Online processions, ‘broken’ from the balconies … The second atypical Holy Week in Spain due to the Covid pandemic

For second consecutive Year, The Covid-19 pandemic has left Spaniards in their homes at Easter and without the processions in the streets as is the tradition. However, the restrictions have pushed the devotees to adapt to the vicissitudes and have recreated themselves.

At this time the devotees of all the cities of Spain saw their owners from their brotherhood procession; streets were cut in the centers; no safety distances or masks were kept. In addition, crowds of people who often jostled to see the processions up close. Drums, songs … All that cannot be done this Easter and that is why they have looked for other alternatives, compared to the almost total silence of last year.

Andalusia, for example, lives Easter for the second year in a row atypical without processions. With services reduced to a minimum, embroidery workshops, Nazarene shops, marching bands, incense workshops or candle shops have seen their business suffer. In this strange Holy Week, many Andalusians have to settle with the visit to the temples and the memories of years gone by when people crowded to see the footsteps.

Although they have taken to the streets for public acts of faith, such as masses, recitation of the rosary or Via Crucis as well as the elaboration of altars of cults and the organization of cultural events, among which several stood out. exhibitions, altars, concerts …

While others have chosen to do acts online. Brotherhoods like those of Madrugá of Seville, given the impossibility of carrying out the Penance Station to the Cathedral as a consequence of the Covid, have resorted to special programming through their social networks and they have chosen to celebrate religious acts at dawn to save the curfew established by the authorities.

This is the case of Esperanza de Triana, which developed a special program, from the Capilla de los Marineros, called ‘Madrugada de Esperanza’, broadcast a direct produced by Blogosur and that was broadcast on the Youtube channel of the Pureza street corporation. While others such as the sacramental brotherhood of Los Gitanos, the brotherhood of La Macarena, among others, opted for visits but with limited hours and capacity.

‘Rompida de hora’ in Calanda

The traditional ‘broken ‘of the hour held in the town of Teruel, Calanda, It was carried out a meter and a half away, on the balconies and doors of the houses. The scenario this year has also changed due to the pandemic that has had to change, but that continues to resonate in the town of Teruel, which is known for these acts.

The authorities asked for maximum prudence in the breaking of the hour this Friday and has asked that past years be remembered with emotion. “This Easter 2021 we must make an effort, we must be responsible to soon return to enjoy our traditions “, requested the Government of Aragon.

“Beyond faith, Holy Week moves almost every individual in our cultural world “, the president of Aragon, Javier Lambán, wrote on his Twitter account.

“In Ejea de los Caballeros (Zaragoza), in the early hours of Seville (what a beauty Esperanza Triana) or in the Calanda break, I have always enjoyed a lot on these dates. Let’s see if we do it again in 2022 “, said the president of Aragon.

Castro Urdiales with QR codes

The Castro-Urdiales City Council held an edition Living Passion 2021 Digital as a tribute to this representation of Holy Week so important for the municipality, collects Mucho Castro.

The digital version of this festival shows the itinerary of the Living Passion with a series of marked points where citizens can find codes QR that have been seen on the ground of the route. An engaging way to explain the history and journey of the Living Passion.

In addition, the suspension of the processions in Cantabria led a devotee to recreate dolls of playmobil the Living Passion of Castro Urdiales, a representation with which it has been linked since its inception. About 400 figures meticulously characterized and painted by hand, on structures decorated with recycled materials, make up an artistic proposal seasoned along with photographs, posters and a soundtrack as a longing and a tribute to this Festival of National Tourist Interest, which attracts thousands of onlookers every Good Friday to Cantabria.

At 70, Luis Vega ‘Campante’ acknowledges to Efe that he did not expect the repercussion generated by some models that have been made “without any purpose and as entertainment” for break the monotony of weeks of confinement at home.

Discouraged by not being able to share with his friends, for the second year in a row, the assembly of the royal sets that adorn this way of the cross popular in which more than 700 neighbors participate, Luis proposed, at least, to animate it on a reduced scale with patience and skill when balancing the number of characters that appear in each episode.

The Christ of Medinaceli in Valencia

The image of Christ of Medinaceli of Holy Week Marinera has traveled this Good Friday the streets of Valencia aboard the Maremóvil, the glass-enclosed vehicle used by the Virgen de los Desamparados on her journeys, in which she has approached homes for the elderly, cemeteries, hospitals and the Picassent prison.

The initiative has been promoted by the Cardinal Archbishop of Valencia, Antonio Cañizares, who has accompanied the image of the Christ of Medinaceli during the tour seated next to the driver. The president of the Brotherhood of Jesús de Medinaceli, Juan Agustín Blasco, has indicated that the route of the image “It has been in a gesture of closeness to those who suffer “And that is why it has approached homes for the elderly, cemeteries and hospitals.”

The Christ of Medinaceli, known as Christ of the Captives, has also traveled to the Picassent prison, to refugee centers and places of care for underprivileged, not being able to develop this year the Holy Week processions through the streets, Blasco has indicated.