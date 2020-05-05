Poker is fashionable in the world and its consumption is increasing year after year. If we stick to the statistics, the game in Europe and particularly in Spain is growing at almost exponential rates, due largely to online gaming.

Gambling and the sport of online gaming grow at 25% annually in our country, due in large part to the generalization of knowledge and the hook that poker has among the youngest. Precisely the latest studies indicate that online gambling, with poker as a champion, has different characteristics and profiles than traditional table poker in regulated establishments. This is mainly due to the player’s profile and the generalization of the online method as a priority over the traditional one.

To understand this fact, it is necessary to understand several characteristics of online gambling and poker:

– The profile of the online player is much younger than that of table poker, thanks to the ease of connection and because the young consumer focuses and sees the digital system as more familiar, easy and flexible.

– The profile of the online player is of a higher educational level and greater purchasing power than the traditional one.

In addition to the above, the most widely used modality is Hold’em Texas, where more players can operate at the same time.

However, why are online poker players spending up to 25% more than sports betting players?

This is due to the idiosyncrasy of the game itself and the restrictions applied by regulatory bodies in recent years. While sports betting is more controlled and it is more difficult to make a profit, in online poker players operate internationally and usually have larger amounts invested to be able to enter various games. Consumers of online bets have very focused bets, trying to make small profits with small investments, while in online poker, thanks to the increasing competition and level of the players, a greater investment is vital to be able to access the game .

If we stick to sociological studies on the digital consumer of gambling and gambling, the possibility of earning more in online poker and a higher income consumer profile, make poker a more attractive game compared to others.

Furthermore, the online poker consumer has a disparate track record for the gambling player. While in the first there has been a shift from face-to-face gaming to digital, the proliferation of physical sportsbooks has caused sports betting consumers to be channeled from the digital world to sportsbooks.

A fundamental feature between both types of game is the recurrence in them. Depending on the profile of the bettor, sports bets take place once or twice a week, while the poker player tends to do so almost daily or several times a week, resulting in greater spending than in other types of games.

The emergence and expansion of online gambling has led to the majority of its consumers starting to operate this way, and not in casinos, in addition to having greater and faster access to financing and checking accounts with which to start operate in a short time, and where the possibility of collecting profits almost instantly and greater legal certainty, focus this modality as the first option.

