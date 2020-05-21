Los Angeles, USA

Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift will join Lady Gaga, Maluma and Camila Cabello in the graduation ceremony that YouTube will broadcast on June 6 as a tribute to American students who will not be able to celebrate their end of studies due to the coronavirus.

The “Dear Class of 2020” event continues the trend of other platforms and academic centers to organize digital graduations for their students such as the one held this week by the University of Missouri, which has featured a speech by Brad Pitt .

With the intention of honoring those students whose end of the university stage has been altered by the pandemic, former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, will give a speech at the event that will be broadcast open as an alternative graduation ceremony.

Demi Lovato, Janelle Monáe and Billy Porter, among others, are already confirmed in this celebration.

In addition, Lady Gaga and the k-pop band BTS will spread their messages with the students and will perform alongside Maluma, Camila Cannela, Alicia Keys, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai, the former US Secretary of Defense, will also speak. Robert M. Gates, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and the casts for the “Euphoria” and “Riverdale” series.

Bill and Melinda Gates have confirmed their participation, as well as Google leader Sundar Pichai.

The Obamas and other guests already held another similar event last week, albeit on a smaller scale and in which Latin stars Selena Gómez, Bad Bunny, Cadi B, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee participated.

For his part, actor Brad Pitt became the star guest of the digital graduation ceremony offered by the University of Missouri to its students.

Pitt, who is from that state, asked graduates to “think big” and acknowledged that “it must be very strange to do something like this in these difficult times.”

“But we are supporting them,” said the actor, who participated after a professor at the institution asked for his presence in a viral tweet.

