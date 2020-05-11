Updated on 05/11/2020 at 00:50

Bored for so many hours doing nothing? Close to the Sun, a popular title developed by the Storm in a Teacup company, can be purchased through the platform Steam, which is no longer available only in the Epic Games Store.

Close to the Sun, available for PS4, Xbox One Nintendo Switch and PC, is a first-person horror adventure video game developed by Italian video game producer Storm in a Teacup and published by the British company Wired Productions. It was released on May 2, 2019.

To download Close to the Sun, you must download Steam on your computer. The process is easy and free. First you must go to the official Steam page and click “Download”. After the process, you will have to create an account to access the video game catalog.

The video game has two presentations in Steam: a regular version of 27 soles (special price until May 12) and the Deluxe version of 40 soles.

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 Processor: Core i5 / AMD FX 2.4Ghz Memory: 8GB RAM GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon ™ R7 260x with 3GB Video RAMDirectX: Version 11 Weight: 50GB Sound card: DirectX Compatible

STEAM | Gaining popularity

Steam It is one of the few companies that are succeeding at this time. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus In different countries of the world, quarantine is one of the measures that various leaders have taken to prevent the virus from being spread among its inhabitants. Therefore, thousands of people are at home enjoying the best titles on video game platforms.

The present day, Steam It has managed to exceed its previous record of 23 million users simultaneously on the platform. Of course, this is because it has 10 games that are in the TOP of the most played today. Among them is CS: GO, Dota 2 and PUBG.

Also, titles such as GTA V, Rainbow Six Siege and Football Manager 2020 They also have a high rate of online users. Analysts mentioned that this is likely to continue growing in continents such as Europe, since the quarantine will last a few days.

.