There is no pretext, the measures to avoid more contagions must be applied even on a special day. To take care of your health and that of yours, here we leave you options to enjoy Mother’s Day without leaving home.

By Berenice Bautista

SEE MORE

Alejandro Fernández announces concert via streaming to celebrate Mother’s Day

MEXICO CITY (AP) – With the flower markets and restaurants closed and the recommendation not to visit, this Mother’s day It will be very different from what families are used to. But there are several entertainment proposals that will help make this date special.

ROBERTO CARLOS

Brazilian idol Roberto Carlos will come to homes to celebrate mothers in their day singing their greatest hits. The concert of more than one hour will begin at 2 in the afternoon in New York (1800 GMT) and can be seen on the musician’s social networks and on television in Brazil. The interpreter of “Amada Amante” and “Detalles” has performed other virtual concerts during the pandemic, but he hopes that Sunday’s will be really special.

To view. you have to enter this link and this other.

PEDRO CAPÓ

Pedro Capó will give a virtual concert for Mother’s Day through his YouTube channel and the Facebook page of The Mall of San Juan shopping center at 5 pm in New York (2100 GMT). The show is performed with the support of the Banco Popular Foundation to benefit the Pediatric Hospital Foundation for the purchase of materials for patients and caregivers with COVID-19.

“To all the creative goddesses who take us by the hand from our childhood, they are always with us, I carry them in my heart and sing to them with my soul. I celebrate, admire and respect them. I am happy to be able to use my music to help in such difficult times, ”the Puerto Rican performer of“ Calma ”said in a statement Thursday.

To view. you have to enter this link and this other.

ALEJANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

Alejandro Fernández will offer a live concert at 6pm (2200 GMT) through his YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as the social networks of Cerveza Victoria. The Mexican regional music star is expected to answer questions from fans and also have his son Alex as a special guest. Recently, Fernández released a version of the song “Eso y más”, original by Joan Sebastian, to benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund in the United States and MúsicaMéxico COVID-19, to support musicians affected by the pandemic.

To see it, you have to enter this link and this other.

JUAN GABRIEL MARATHON

Juan Gabriel was famous for singing to mothers; on May 10, he gave a six-hour concert at the National Auditorium and his classic “Eternal Love” is one of the most requested to date. On Sunday, fans of the late musician will be able to watch a marathon of his biographical series “Until I Met You” on the cable channel TNT starting at 12:15 noon (0400 GMT). The marathon will include all 13 episodes of the series.

To see it, you have to enter this link.

TANIA LIBERTAD AND MARIACHIS

The Ministry of Culture of Mexico City organized a virtual festival for this Sunday with mariachis, a concert by singer-songwriter Tania Libertad and a farewell serenade that will be available for free on the Capital Cultural platform at Nuestra Casa.

To see it, you have to enter this link.

BY THEM

Univision will present the special For them, celebrating mothers, with performances by Alex Fernández, Camilo, Christian Nodal, Jesse & Joy, Sebastián Yatra and Prince Royce, as well as special segments with Yuri, Maribel Guardia and Larry Hernández. The two-hour program will be presented by Rafael Araneda, Chiquinquirá Delgado and Alejandra Espinoza starting at 8 pm (0000 GMT).

To view. you have to enter this link.

.