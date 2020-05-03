Experts warn that data from millions of students and teachers could be exposed online due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the digitization of many sectors, including that of the education, which led millions of students and teachers to open profiles from one day to the next digital platforms to conduct classes by videoconference and send different documents.

However, the rush caused some institutions to not pay attention to the security of this enormous amount of data, which was often transferred through the platforms of large companies such as Google and Microsoft, something that specialists look at with suspicion.

Google knows which student has gone to class and could know which student gives more punctuality problems when hired at a company. The dangerous thing is the interpretation of the data ”, he commented Javier Valls, Professor of Criminal law and Criminology in the University of Granada, to El País.

Countries like Germany, Switzerland and Norway monitor the storage of student information on the internet; while the companies maintain that they do not traffic the data and that they comply with the Data Protection Regulation.

Google and Microsoft pointed out, through representatives, that there are no direct benefits from using their teaching platforms.

The first obstacle to believing Google is that your software it’s not open source and it can’t be audited by independent third parties. What they ask us is a Act of faith. Advertising is not the central problem, but the profiles they make about each of us and the inability to access it to know what data was used, what decisions were made and with which organizations they are being shared or sold. For example, if my insurance company raises my premium price because its algorithm sees me as a risk profile, I will never know why I have been discriminated against. Something similar can happen when we are not granted a loan, “he said. Manuela Battaglini, a lawyer specialized in data ethics.

The Data Protection Regulation classifies the information of minors as the most sensitive.

Confinement has revealed the shortcomings of many centers, without protocols to use certain tools. Much remains to be done to protect the right to privacy of minors, ”said Alicia Piña, coordinator of the commission for minors of the Professional Association of Privacy (APEP).

Furthermore, the lawyer Jorge Garcia He commented that the platforms will know a lot about the students when they “are already immersed in their ecosystem”

However, schools have relied on technology giants because replicating the quality of their platforms is economically unfeasible.

It’s not the tools, it’s the computer backup that have. We could not maintain those data centers to make them viable. They are spectacular computing powers, you cannot pay their cost, nor that of communications and recordings, “said the vice-rector for Technology and Sustainability at the Complutense University of Madrid, Jorge Gómez.

GOOGLE RESPONDS

About, Google reported that it meets the highest international standards in terms of privacy and security.

At Google, we are committed to creating products that from their design protect the privacy of both students and teachers and that provide educational institutions with cutting-edge security. Our services comply with the highest international standards in terms of privacy and security. The audit of these, carried out by independent organizations, ensures that our data protection practices are the most appropriate and demanding, “said Jimena García, head of Google for Education in Mexico.

With information from El País