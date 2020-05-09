There are weeks until life resembles the routine before the pandemic, that’s why the world of culture continues to work to offer us entertainment

Cultural spaces may open their doors in phase 1 of the de-escalation, starting on May 11. However, great museums like the Prado, the Thyssen or the Reina Sofía they have decided not to do so on that date. They will do so later, when their facilities have adopted the necessary measures so that the access of visitors and workers is safe. The only one of the three that has dared to give a specific date has been the Thyssen, which plans to do so in late June.

When the Spanish closed the door in mid-March to comply with the containment measures, we were not sure when it would open again. Today it seems clearer that, step by step, we will recover normality. But until that day comes, the world of culture does not want us to stop enjoying music, art or reading.

The municipal museums of Madrid, for example, have just started a cycle of virtual visits to bring the public closer the wealth of municipal collections and its historical and artistic interest. They can be seen on YouTube and consist of narrated explanations from museum curators.

In the private sphere, the Fundación Telefónica It has the doors of its space closed, but only physically, because through its website you can continue learning with your free cubism courses, enjoy the talk of Almighty —with Javier Gómez-Jurado, Javier Cansado, Arturo González-Campos and Rodrigo Cortés— or ‘rethink’ the future in a forum in which they participate prestigious thinkers. Thanks to the imagination of these spaces to offer us plans ‘online’ #we are still connected with culture.

