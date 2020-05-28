Online businesses are the future of the post-pandemic retail sector in the United States, which is linked both with firms that sell products online to a large extent and with traditional chain stores in large stores.

Miami World /AP

For now, Wall Street investors are already placing their bets on the retail sector, many specialized in e-commerce and in the stores that have established a trajectory with online sales.

This implies bad omens for store chains like Macy’s and Nordstrom, but good prospects for Walmart, Target and Amazon, according to analysts.

The most obvious reason is that department stores such as Target and Walmart are better coping with the pandemic situation, while department store chains that are regularly located inside shopping malls and do not sell basic products, such as Macy’s, they have been forced to close.

Simply because they are so large and sell a wide range of products — from food to clothing — large-space stores were considered essential businesses and allowed to remain open during the health emergency.

Even in these times of nervous physical proximity, customers are even likely to prefer those large stores with their wide spaces and wide aisles.

On the other hand, these stores have been building distribution networks and digital sales systems for years, making it easier for their customers to order products online, collect them all at a specific store site or receive them at home.

Most people will most likely continue shopping on computers or smartphones, even after physical stores reopen. This will leave companies with both physical stores and online sales in a better position to take advantage of the economic recovery, according to an analysis by the firm Euler Hermes.

That trend could make it harder for department stores that focus on clothing and accessories to recover after having suffered a severe economic hit during the pandemic.

“Clothing and shoe stores in the United States are undergoing a seismic transformation that will sink weaker players and reverberate well into 2021,” Raya Sokolyanska, an analyst at Moody’s, said in a report.

The coronavirus pandemic this month bankrupted a J.C. Penney who was already fighting. It was the fourth largest retailer to take that step since the pandemic occurred, along with Neiman Marcus, J.Crew, and Stage Stores. They were already struggling with competition with each other, as many of their shopping malls had less foot traffic. The competition they suffered from department stores and online retailers like Amazon added even more pressure to their results.

Meanwhile, many of the department stores now have less money to invest in new operations, including their digital and distribution capabilities.

“This will further increase the priority of investments in the digital sector, widening the gap between companies that have the means to invest and those that have limited financial resources,” according to Moody’s.