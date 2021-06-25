Ongoing The Winchesters, the prequel to Supernatural

MEXICO CITY

Supernatural It ended in November 2020 but the universe created by Eric Kripke will continue in a new series. The CW is already preparing The Winchesters, prequel centered on the parents of Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki).

As Deadline points out, the fiction is already in development. Jensen Ackles and his wife, Danneel Ackles, will serve as executive producers through Chaos Machine Productions. In addition, the actor will resume his role as Dean as a narrator. The Winchesters will be written and produced by Robbie Thompson, who was a co-producer on Supernatural.

Before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of the narrator Dean Winchester, The Winchesters is the epic and unpublished love story of how John met Mary and how they risked not only to save their love, but the entire world. “, Advances Deadline on the synopsis.

After Supernatural wrapped up its 15th season we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, nothing really ends, right? “Jensen Ackles told Deadline.

When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions we knew that the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the origin story of Supernatural. I always felt that my character, Dean, wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the idea of ​​him taking us on this journey, “he said.

Supernatural followed Dean and Sam Winchester, hunters of demons, ghosts, monsters and other supernatural beings. John and Mary were played in the production by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith. Mary was killed by a demon when Sam was still a baby.

Investigating his death, John becomes a hunter and then passes on his knowledge and skills to his children. John was a recurring character in the first season and died in the season 2 premiere.

