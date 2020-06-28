Today more than ever, an excessively high price can make a huge difference for the success of a smartphone. And it is that somewhat affected by the unexpected arrival of the COVID-19, but also marked by a trend just started earlier this year, it seems that the price increase of premium smartphones has begun to stagnate.

Reason why OnePlus has announced its decision to return to its roots with the launch of a new powerful family as well as more affordable, targeting the already rumored OnePlus Z that, according to the latest leaks, will arrive under the name OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord Specifications:

Operating system: Android 10

screen: 6.55-inch AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate and FHD + resolution

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Memory: 6 GB of RAM

Storage: 128 GB

Rear camera: Triple configuration with a 48 MP main sensor, 16 GB wide angle and 2 MP macro

Frontal camera: Simple 16 MP setup

Battery: 4,300 mAh with 30-watt fast charge

Others: 5G, on-screen fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C

While it is still significantly less expensive than equivalent Samsung or Huawei phones, OnePlus still received no small criticism of its change of course from its initial “Never Settle” philosophy. Some criticisms that far from falling into oblivion, have been answered by Pete Lau himself, CEO of the company, who has confirmed that are working to get back to those kinds of products. And it is undoubtedly a very successful change given the growing popularity of these mid-range phones, which continue to offer ever better specifications and prices.

So, thanks to the captures leaked by the OneplusZthings account, it has been possible to confirm this name change, in addition to a very small and somewhat blurred advance of the terminal itself, which advances us a large screen.

However, the new OnePlus Nord is expected to maintain the same advanced specifications for the OnePlus Z, including a Snapdragon 765 CPU which will adapt the phone to 5G networks, a 90 Hz display, a quad configuration for its main cameras, and a perforated front camera.

Still without having advanced no filing dateWhat OnePlus has already confirmed is that it will introduce this new OnePlus Nord range gradually, first in Europe and India, and later for other markets such as America.