OnePlus wouldn’t launch a OnePlus 9T this year

During years, OnePlus has proposed a strategy of two launches per year. First, the flagship and in the second half of the year, the improved version “T”. However, a new rumor casts doubt on the launch of a possible OnePlus 9T for this year.

Leaker Max Jambor assured on Twitter that “There will be no 9T” this year, referring to the T variant of the OnePlus 9 launched in early 2021.

There are no explanations as to why we won’t see a “T” variant this year, but there are a variety of possible reasons, and among the most compelling are the recent organizational changes that led to the merger between Oppo and OnePlus on the one hand or even the global chip shortage that continues to affect the industry.

Possibly the most important reason is that OnePlus has diversified its portfolio with the Nord series in such a way that it does not make sense to update its flagship marginally with the launch of the T version but rather to focus its resources on other launches, such as the recent Nord 2 5G. .

Furthermore, the OnePlus 9 still retains its flagship status and is probably one of the best options on the market at this time of year.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is the successor to the original Nord. With a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen at FHD + resolution, the Nord 2 uses a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, with configurations of 6GB or 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM with 256GB of non-expandable internal storage. The Nord 2 5G’s rear camera is triple, with a 50MP main lens and 8MP and 2MP secondary lenses, and a 32MP camera takes care of selfies. Completing the characteristics of the Nord 2 5G we find a 4500 mAh battery with a fast charge of 65W, a fingerprint reader under the screen, stereo speakers, and OxygenOS 11.3 based on Android 11.

OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 is the new OnePlus flagship for 2021. This year OnePlus is partnering with Hasselblad to incorporate optics into its smartphone cameras. The OnePlus 9 features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with options of 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage or 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage, not expandable, a triple rear camera configuration 48MP + 50MP + 2MP, 16 megapixel front camera , stereo speakers, 4500 mAh battery with fast and wireless charging, under-screen fingerprint reader, and runs OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.

