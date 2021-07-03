OnePlus will merge OxygenOS with OPPO’s ColorOS

Advanced last month, and after its official confirmation a couple of weeks ago, OnePlus and Oppo finally advance us new details about the depth of their merger. And it is that just as this union was not excessively surprising to us, given the fact that both companies are part of the Chinese technology group BBK Electronics, we are not surprised by the news about the future of OxygenOS.

Initially, the company reassured its fans that OxygenOS wasn’t going anywhereThe latest development now suggests that OnePlus’ OxygenOS is ready to merge with OPPO’s ColorOS. A news that has come through a message on the company’s forum signed by Gary C himself, product manager of OxygenOS, who assures that the two companies are working on “Integrate the base code of OxygenOS and ColorOS”. The post further claims that the move will help OPPO and OnePlus to achieve better efficiency and also standardize the software experience in all fields.

However, there are still some doubts about this change, since it is surprising that it is ColorOS that absorbs OxygenOS and not the other way around, given the diverse opinions that users have regarding both operating systems. However, it seems that the executive of the company goes through an aggregation rather than a phagocytization, ensuring that «this it’s a change you probably won’t even noticeas it is happening behind the scenes.

Along with this announcement, the company also shed light on its software upgrade roadmap. According to which, flagship devices like the OnePlus 8 series and newer phones will receive three major Android updates and four years of security patches. The mid-range OnePlus Nord and Nord CE will receive two major Android updates and three years of security updates. The budget Nord N series, which includes models like the N10 and N100, will receive a single major Android update and three years of security updates. The schedule is designed for unlocked devices and may not be valid for carrier-locked mobiles.