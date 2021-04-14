OnePlus Watch in Spain: price and where to buy it

The first OnePlus smartwatch lands in Spain at a price of 159 euros.

The OnePlus Watch was presented alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, becoming the Chinese company’s first smart watch. Now, we already know when can you buy.

OnePlus has confirmed that its smart watch will be available through its official store, as well as through Amazon, as of April 30. However, a few days before you can pre-buy to be among the first to receive the smartwatch.

The first OnePlus smartwatch can be purchased for 159 euros

Before its presentation, the brand itself had already indicated that the OnePlus Watch would be an affordable price watch, which would not compete with models like the Apple Watch or the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Now, repeat it again when confirming a price of 159 euros.

The watch can be purchase in pre-sale from April 14, through the OnePlus website or through Amazon. Its sale to the public will be enabled April 30 through those same sales channels.

It is worth going back to review the OnePlus Watch features, and remember that we are talking about a Sport watch with 32-millimeter case, circular 2.5D AMOLED screen and built-in GPS. It has 110 types of training, remote control of music and the possibility of making phone calls.

