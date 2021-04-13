OnePlus Watch, contact and first impressions | Technology

OnePlus seems to be unleashed in its 2021 launches and the long-awaited pair of high-end phones OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro -which we analyze here and here-, now the arrival of first smartwatch of the brand.

The OnePlus Watch debuts in this segment with a product that follows the philosophy of quality of materials and good performance that we already saw in its first 2021 mobiles.

We have been able to spend a few days using the oneplus smart watch and we bring you a first contact in which we discover the key points of this new actor in the scene of the sports smartwatches.

OnePlus WatchSize46.4 x 46.4 x 10.9 mmWeight76 grams with strapBattery402 mAh | Magnetic Charging 1.39 “AMOLED Panel | 454 x 454 Pixel Resolution | Round Screen | 326 dpi Density | TouchConnectivityBluetooth 5.0SensorsAccelerometer | Heart Rate | Gyroscope | SpO2 | Altimeter | Compass | GPS | Ambient Light | BarometerProtection5AMT | IP68Supported Android Devices and Operating Systems 6 or higher | OnePlus Health AppPrice159 euros

First impressions of the OnePlus Watch by sections:

Elegant design with a sporty touch

The design and materials is the first thing to appreciate when taking any device out of its box, so it can be a good starting point for this contact with the OnePlus Watch.

In this first foray into the world of smart watches, OnePlus has opted for an elegant design, but which maintains a certain sporty character in its lines and is committed to the quality of the materials. The unit that OnePlus has sent us has the finish Midnight black It sports a stainless steel case with a shiny finish. Also available in finish Moonlight Silver.

The sphere has a diameter of 46 mm, which can be a bit big if you have a small wrist, but it actually fits very comfortably thanks to some 22mm straps Made of fluoroelastomer, a type of hypoallergenic silicone that, according to OnePlus, offers resistance and flexibility in equal measure.

On the straps we find some grooves that break with the monotony of black and add a touch of style to the whole. The strap closure system relies on a slot through which the opposite strap passes to end with a pin that secures the bracelet in the proper adjustment hole.

The truth is that in this first contact We have not found this to be the most comfortable closure system to do it with one hand. We will see if with a little more use we change our mind in the face of full review of this OnePlus Watch that we will publish in a few days.

The straps are anchored using the universal tool-less pin system that seems to have become the standard for smartwatches lately. Which opens the door to change the look of the watch with different straps even from third parties.

On one side we find two buttons, and on one of them is engraved the name of the brand, in a new sample of the pampering by the details in the design of this smartwatch.

The OnePlus watch has a weight of 76 grams with straps included. The sensation it transmits is not that of a heavy smartwatch, but it does remind us that it is not a watch made of plastic.

Display with good response and brightness

If we had to define in one word the sensation transmitted by the glass that covers the screen, that word would be softness.

Smoothness when sliding your finger on it to interact with the touch screen and smooth in its forms, perfectly polished to be inserted into the case progressively and without sharp edges or straight edges. We liked this detail a lot since makes switching from the buttons to the screen much more pleasant and transmits better quality.

The screen is round with 1.39 ”AMOLED technology and a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, which leaves a 326 dpi density. More than enough to get a clear view of the content on screen without showing the pixels.

It has a automatic brightness function controlled by a sensor, which allows you to adjust the brightness of the screen to the environment you are in at any time.

In our first tests the experience has been satisfactory adjusting the brightness to each scene and quickly when activating the screen with the gesture of looking at the time. In addition, it has a good number of interchangeable spheres With just one touch, you can customize the look of the watch.

The touch response of the screen is very fast reacting immediately to each touch and gesture involved in navigating the different screens of the interface of the operating system itself through which it moves fluently. Of course, for the moment, Spanish is not available as a language for interface menus.

GPS, SpO2, and 110 Ways to Stay Active

The sensor is one of the key points in any smartwatch. The versatility and efficiency of the smartwatch will depend on the type and precision of the sensors. OnePlus has chosen to include an assortment of sensors in its first foray into the field of smartwatches.

To the ambient light sensor that we have already mentioned in the previous section, some basic ones are added for the sports monitoring how is he optical heart rate sensor, sleep monitoring Y blood oxygen saturation (SpO2).

In addition, it also has other sensors that contribute to improving the monitoring in the 110 disciplines that OnePlus claims its device supports, although for the moment we we have only found thirty (which is not bad at all). We will continue looking for them and we will tell you about it in the analysis that we will publish in a few days.

GPS, altimeter, acceleration sensor, geomagnetic, gyroscope or barometer are some of the sensors that allow the OnePlus Watch to monitor sports activities in open spaces such as walking, running, mountaineering, cycling and record routes using GPS to position them in the context of a map. It even supports swimming — in the pool, yes — thanks to its IP 68 certification and 5 ATM resistance.

It is still too early to give an opinion based on the accuracy and reliability of the data collected, so we invite you to full review of the OnePlus Watch that we are already preparing.

The mobile is synchronized with the smartphone using Bluetooth 5.0, but you must have an Android version 6.0 or higher and not compatible with iOS devices.

14-day battery and more mobile independence

The autonomy of smartwatches It has improved a lot in recent years and we have gone from watches that only reached the end of the day, to devices capable of withstanding several weeks of use on a single charge. That is precisely what OnePlus promises in its first smartwatch.

With a built-in 402 mAh battery, the OnePlus Watch promises up to 14 days of use. As always, this data is accompanied by countless asterisks since the use made of it depends on it, the notifications that are activated and a long list of factors.

In our case, we have been using the smartwatch for a few days now in a use that any user would possibly sign as their own and the battery level has not yet dropped below 50% with the first charge, so we calculate that autonomy will go beyond 10 days of actual use. Again, we reserve that final assessment for the full analysis.

Along with the smartwatch is a magnetic charger that is attached to the back in the appropriate position, so that the contacts on the base of the watch make contact with the pogo-type connectors on the charger.

The smartwatch has some functions that will make you forget partially or totally of your smartphone when you practice sports, being able to leave it in the backpack or next to the track next to your sports equipment.

Inside has 4 GB of storage memory –Space shared with the watch’s operating system– allowing to store music that can be played directly on a Bluetooth headset linked to the smartwatch and control their playback completely independently of the smartphone.

On the other hand also integrates with a microphone and speaker for calls that allow you to answer incoming calls directly from the smartwatch, although to do so you must be within 15 meters of the phone.

In general terms, our first impressions of the OnePlus Watch They are very positive for the excellent user experience it offers.

This OnePlus watch boasts outstanding features like SpO2 measurement, up to two weeks of battery life and fast charging, plus hundreds of measurable sports activities.

However still It must show that it is not only a nice device, but also capable of good performance in the monitoring of sports activity and vital functions on a day-to-day basis. Something that we will see with all the data in hand in the full analysis that we will publish in a few days.