         OnePlus updates its games space with instant apps and statistics: so you can install it

OnePlus has improved access to games on their mobiles by updating its space dedicated to this type of entertainment. And now it not only allows access to installed games, it also offers great selection of instant games, apps that do not require installation to play. And not only that: the OnePlus gaming space now has detailed statistics.

With the specialization in entertainment to which all mobile manufacturers are turning it is logical that they include an application from which to launch these games and, rebound, configure the best user experience. OnePlus is one of those brands: its games space is a comfortable launcher and also an enhancer of those types of apps. And now that space is much more complete: OnePlus has updated it in tests to offer instant games and statistics.

You can now install the new OnePlus gaming space

OnePlus has introduced several new features in its game launcher, as we said, but it has also been used to upload this application to Google Play Store: the owners of a OnePlus mobile will no longer receive the updates through OxygenOS, it will be enough to download the new versions from the Android store. Not only that: the brand has activated a beta of the games space that you can sign up for.

The launcher news is in the new test version of the app. To activate it on your OnePlus you must do the following:

Click on ‘Become a tester’ and you will already be in the testing program.

Wait a few minutes for the update to skip on Google Play. Download it and you will have the new functions of the OnePlus games space.

Additionally, you have the option to download the beta Apk from the Apk Mirror.

Once the new games space is installed you will see that the new section of ‘Instant Games’, next to the left of the list of installed titles. Accessing this section you will have the entire catalog of apps that you can access without installing them: click on a game and enjoy it without complications.

Apart from instant games, the OnePlus gaming space has introduced personal statistics. To access them you must click on the icon of a graph that appears to the left of the ‘+’. At the top of the screen. Oneplus divide the game time by days offering the usage data of each game, something very useful to discover if you are spending time.

The news is already available in the latest beta of games space. They are still in English, so there will surely be a few weeks before they officially arrive at the launcher.

OnePlus Game Space

