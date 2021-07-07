OnePlus receives criticism for its smartphone benchmarks

OnePlus is back in the news, in this case for unwanted reasons. The company has been in the eye of the storm for, supposedly, cheating with the benchmarks of some of their smartphones. The accusation fell specifically on the OnePlus 9 Pro, and by decantation also on the OnePlus 9. Both phones were presented last March.

Everything was born from an exhaustive report by AnandTech, after detecting a “strange behavior” in the performance of the device. The report found inconsistencies between the actual performance of the applications and what was reflected in the benchmarks of the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Basically, OxygenOS was found to limit the performance of some popular Android apps, but it does not reflect this in performance tests. The most affected apps are Google Chrome and Twitter, although they are not the only ones. Apparently, then, the smartphone of the Chinese brand promises performance that is not what users experience.

The OnePlus benchmarks are once again under the magnifying glass

AnandTech’s report on the OnePlus 9 Pro benchmarks has already made an impact. In the past few hours, the popular Geekbench utility announced the withdrawal of performance tests of the aforementioned smartphone, as well as the OnePlus 9.

“It is disappointing to see OnePlus phones making performance decisions based on app identifiers, and not app behavior. We see this as a form of benchmark manipulation. We have removed OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro from our Android benchmark table, “they posted on Twitter.

But that’s not all, since Geekbench will also analyze the performance of other smartphones from the same company in search of irregularities. If they are detected, they will suffer the same fate as the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

In principle, it was unknown if the limitations that the Chinese manufacturer applies to certain popular apps were related to preserving battery life, which was finally confirmed. In any case, the specialists considered it a misrepresentation of user experience.

This is an excerpt from the statement that the firm has sent to XDA Developers. You can read the full statement by entering here.

[…] Our research and development team has worked over the last few months to optimize device performance when using many of the most popular applications – including Chrome – by matching the processor requirements of the apps with the most appropriate power. This has helped provide a smooth experience, while reducing power consumption.

It is not the first time that OnePlus has received questions for alleged manipulation of the performance of its devices. In 2017, the OnePlus 5 came under fire because apparently “inflated” the performance of the device when it detected the execution of applications for benchmarks. The company claimed that the mobile behaved in the same way as with the games, but the blanket of doubts did not disappear completely.

