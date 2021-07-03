OnePlus promises up to 3 years of Android updates and ColorOS and OxygenOS merger

OnePlus will merge the base code of OxygenOS and ColorOS, also guaranteeing 3 years of Android updates.

A few weeks after making its merger with OPPO official, OnePlus continues to give explanations about this process, a great little soap opera that many consider Android news of the year.

In this sense, the brand has delved into the future of its well-known customization layer, OxygenOS, as well as where it will be from now on, the new update policy from OnePlus, both for new versions of Android and for security patches and support.

What happens to OxygenOS after the merger with OPPO?

In a post posted today on the OnePlus forums, the OxygenOS Product Manager has detailed what will happen now with your customization layer, which is one of the main hallmarks of OnePlus phones.

As we suspected would happen, from OnePlus they have chosen to continue betting on OxygenOS as a differential element, yes, integrating the ColorOS source code.

According to OnePlus, the goal of this merger is standardize the software experience throughout its entire product portfolio, taking advantage of all the resources that a giant like OPPO can provide. Although they have not specified how this integration of ColorOS in OxygenOS will be, they do make it clear that it is a change that will happen behind the scenes and of which it will be difficult to realize.

OxygenOS will continue to be a mainstay in OnePlus mobiles but, according to the brand, will be built on “a stronger and more stable platform”. A revamped OxygenOS that will not reach current smartphones but only to upcoming releases from OnePlus.

Changes in support and Android updates for OnePlus mobiles

In addition to the news regarding OxygenOS, from OnePlus they have also announced a important change related to him maintenance of your software, which will be lengthened on your latest devices. This is the new commitment of OnePlus with the update to Android 12 and the support of its mobiles:

The OnePlus 8, 8T, 8 Pro, 9, 9 Pro, and 9R in India (their most recent flagships) will be guaranteed three Android updates Y four years of supportThe OnePlus Nord and Nord CE (N series not included) will be guaranteed two Android updates Y three years of support.All N series (including OnePlus N10 and N100) will be guaranteed an Android update Y three years of support.

Those mobiles prior to the 8 series does not apply to these new terms, which means that a mobile such as the OnePlus 7, launched in 2019 only maintains two Android updates.

