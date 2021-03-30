OnePlus Nord, POCO X3 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

The brand new realme 7 5G has also dropped.

Searching smartphone deals it is easy to find good prices. But find chollazos or offers like these It is something for the best hunters. The best mobile phones are summarized here, such as the acclaimed OnePlus Nord, the POCO X3 Pro recently introduced, or the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, that they have dropped in price today in stores like Amazon with its Spring offers or AliExpress with its 11th anniversary, and that represent a great opportunity. Smartphones of all ranges (high, medium and entry) that can be had for less than they were yesterday.

Some may have coupons, some may not, but they are certainly great options at cheap prices. They collapse and here we are to offer them to you on a platter. Both to give something as a gift or to renew a smartphone, these They are the ones that have dropped the most its price today.

Discounted mobiles and shipping to Spain

OnePlus Nord: OnePlus terminal arrives with a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED panel, with Full HD + resolution. Thanks to its 90 Hz screen you can enjoy a pleasant and fluid experience. In its entrails is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, a powerful chip capable of moving demanding applications and games smoothly. This OnePlus Nord also has 4 rear cameras and a fully charged battery. Buy on AliExpress: OnePlus NordXiaomi Redmi Note 10– Redmi Note 10 series has a new best seller. The model that falls in price is the one that mounts a processor Snapdragon 678, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, 5,000 mAh battery, 48 MP quad rear camera, screen 6.43 ″ FHD + Super Amoled, FM radio and headphone jack. Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10POCO X3 Pro: The firm’s new device raises the bar with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, a powerful chip to which the maximum can be demanded. Arrives with a 6.67-inch 120Hz IPS screen, 4 rear cameras and a battery that exceeds 5,000 mAh. This POCO X3 Pro also incorporates NFC connectivity. Know more: POCO X3 ProXiaomi Redmi 9T: the smallest of the Redmi has a 6.53-inch screen and Full HD + resolution. Under its chassis, the Snapdragon 662, a processor with which to enjoy good performance. The Xiaomi Redmi 9T also incorporates a quad rear camera and a huge 6,000 mAh battery that lasts almost two days without problem. Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Redmi 9TSamsung Galaxy A32 5G: one of the first Samsung terminals to mount a mid-range MediaTek processor. It is a smartphone with the CPU Dimensity 720, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB internal memory, 6.5 ″ HD + display, Basic Android 11, 5G connectivity, 48 MP quad rear camera, 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge, connection 3.5mm jack and NFC. Know more: Samsung Galaxy A32 5Grealme 7 5G: arrives with a 6.5-inch IPS panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. Thanks to this high of refreshment his panel moves very smoothly, is pleasant and will respond immediately to each of the touches. Your brain is one of MediaTek’s processors, the Dimensity 800U. You will be able to move demanding applications without problem. It also has 4 rear cameras. Know more: realme 7 5G

All these mobiles are great options, either because you want to change your smartphone to start show some lag or because you want to completely renew a machine a lot more advanced in specifications.

The stock is always limited in this type of daily discounts. Some of them tomorrow they could continue with a sale important or have risen in price suddenly. All of them are great opportunities.

