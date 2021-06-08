OnePlus Nord N200, a premium mid-range with 5G and a 90Hz screen

Far from your usual flaship killers concept, the OnePlus Nord N200 It comes as a direct successor to the Nord N100 and N10, equipping some of the improvements of its previous models, once again presenting a terminal that will shake up the current quality / price standard of the mid-range.

As we said, we find a terminal halfway between its two predecessors, using this time a 6.49-inch LCD screen and FullHD resolution of 1080 pixels, reinforced with a panel of refresh rates up to 90Hz. Information that reaches us nothing less than from the hands of Pete Lau himself, CEO of OnePlus, in a spontaneous preview given in his interview to PCMag.

But his previews did not focus only on this, but included a first image with the complete design of the Nord N200, which this time takes a few lines more similar to the OnePlus 9 series. Starting with its screen, we find a perforated camera, this time located in the upper left corner, along with notably reduced top and side bezels.

As for your rear, we will have a triple configuration with no apparent novelties, surprising however removing the fingerprint reader. Unfortunately, the company did not specify if this sensor will be hidden in the side power button itself, or if, on the contrary, this screen jump will also include a hidden sensor.

Unfortunately, the company has remained silent around the rest of the specifications and release date of the N200 5G, although we did know the first details about its price. what The Nord N200 5G will be your most affordable 5G smartphone to date, priced less than $ 250 in the United States (approximately 205 euros at the change).

Thus, given the ease of speech of the company with the first shared specifications, everything seems to indicate that this first arrival of information would be raised as a teaser to pave the way for an imminent launch, although for the moment we have no choice but to wait.