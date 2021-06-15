OnePlus Nord CE 5G: the 10 keys to a 5G smartphone for less than 300 euros

OnePlus reinforces its mid-range with this 5G model at a very competitive price. These are your ten points in order of interest and our final assessment.

1.- Screen: 6.43 ”Fluid AMOLED (1,080 x 2,400), 90 Hz, 410 dpi, HDR10 +.

2.- Quick charge: charges its 4,500 mAh battery, from 0 to 70%, in just half an hour.

3.- OxygenOS11: the latest version of the OnePlus custom layer on Android 11. With dark, Zen and always on display (AOD) modes.

4.- Audio with support for aptX and aptX HD.

5.- 5G connectivity and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

6.- Only 7.9 mm thick and 170 g of weight.

7.- Processor, RAM, memory and graphics: as the main chip, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G (2.2 GHz), 6/8/12 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of memory; Adreno 619 graphic.

8.- Nightscape mode: This feature captures up to eight photos at different exposures and stitches them together for clearer, sharper photos.

9.- 16 Mp selfie camera. Full HD video.

10.- Triple main camera: 64 MP f / 1.8 wide angle + 119 ° wide angle and 8 MP f / 2.3 + 2 MP f / 2.4 monochrome. 4K video.

Prices

RAMMemory ColorsPriceAvailabilityDate of sale6 GB128 GBCharcoal Ink299 euros Exclusive on OnePlus.com21 June 8 GBBlue Void

Charcoal Ink

329 eurosOnePlus.com and amazon.es 12GB256 GBBlue Void

Charcoal Ink

Silver ray

399 euros

Gadget thinks

Hyper light and with good assembly and general finish (nice touch on the back but a magnet for the fingers), the Nord CE 5G presents one of the best screens in its price segment and a spectacular fast charge (it suits it because the autonomy own is not one of its virtues). Its circuitry performs agile and fast, with the help of an OxygenOS11 especially diligent in everything; a delight. The front camera behaves with dignity in any scene, the same as the rear photographic system whenever there are good light conditions; the wide angle disappoints by the artificiality and deformations. A 5G well positioned in price options. We miss the super useful physical sound / vibration / mute selector.