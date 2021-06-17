OnePlus Nord CE 5G, analysis: mid-range with high performance

Nord remains OnePlus’s strong bet for the high-pretentious mid-range. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is the new addition to the range that was born with the aim of offering premium features at the most accessible price tag.

OnePlus Nord CE Specifications

Screen

6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED FullHD resolution + 90Hz refresh rate

Chipset

Snapdragon 750 5G Kyro 570 CPU and Adreno 619 GPU optimized for gaming

RAM

6 GB – 8 GB – 12 GB

Storage

128GB / 235GB

Rear cameras

64 MP main rear camera with f / 1.79 aperture. 119 degree wide angle lens. 2MP monochrome and f / 2.4 aperture.

Frontal camera

16 MP

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.2, USB type C, NFC, WiFi 6 and 5G, 3.5mm mini jack.

Drums

4,500 mAh compatible with 30T Plus fast recharge (5V / 6A)

Dimensions

159.2 × 73.5 × 7.9 mm

Weight

170 grams

Various

Dual nano-SIM, USB 2.0 Type-C, face unlock, screen flash, screen protector

software

Android 11 with the OxygenOS 11 layer

Price

6GB RAM / 128 GB storage 299 euros; 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage 329 euros; 12GB RAM / 235 GB storage 399 euros

Design

We find a simple design, simple but that attracts attention. This time the body is made of plastic and is available in three colors: Silver Ray, Charcoal Ink and Blue Void. The latter is the model that we have tested and it has one of the most beautiful effects that I have seen on a mobile phone. On the edge it makes a gradient effect in which as we turn the mobile we will see how the blue darkens to purple.

This body also has a treatment to prevent fingerprints from being marked, which is quite effective and allows the color of the mobile to appear as attractive as possible.

Also striking is the weight of the terminal, one of the lightest of the brand, only 170 grams very comfortable to handle or carry in a pocket. To protect the mobile from possible accidents, it also includes a phone case. A detail always present in this brand that is appreciated compared to others that cut into accessories.

Another differential point that OnePlus has marked with the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is that it maintains a connection for 3.5mm headphones, which allows us to use our traditional helmets in case we do not want to invest in new wireless or USB-C connection.

Screen

Here we find a 6.43-inch screen with Fluid AMOLED panel and FullHD + resolution. The screen also has that infinite effect that without being curved is “stretched” to the maximum, thus achieving a greater depth effect.

This model, which is one of the cheapest of OnePlus, also comes with 90 Hz refresh rate and HDR10 + support to offer more vivid and realistic colors. In this way, we try to achieve more vivid and realistic colors when we consume content such as movies, series or games. Color coverage is DCI-P3 and sRGB, as well as resolution of 2400 × 1080 dots.

As usual in OnePlus models, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G also has an option to screen calibration, so that we can choose the mode that we like the most: intense, natural and advanced. In the last one, it lets us choose between the sRGB, P3 color spaces or leave it as AMOLED.

The quality of the screen is very good considering that we are talking about a terminal that does not cost more than 500 euros.

Cameras

In cameras is where we hit the middle range. The OnePlus CE 5G has a main camera, of 64 MP, is the great protagonist of the photographic section. It has an aperture of f / 1.79. As for the second camera, it is a versatile wide angle of only 8 MP and 119 degrees of field of view. It has an aperture of f / 2.25.

While the rest of the brands bet on a third macro lens, OnePlus continues to bet on a 2 MP monochrome lens and f / 2.4 aperture. No macro or tele lens.

Battery and performance

OnePlus continues with its trend in terms of batteries also in the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, we find a battery of 4500 mAh also with a fast charging system, in this case the Waarp Charge 30T. Since we find a device much more content in terms of performance, this battery spreads much more than when it has to support higher quality screens.

Software: OxygenOS 11

OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes pre-installed with OxygenOS11, OnePlus’ fastest and smoothest software ever. OxygenOS 11 introduces significant enhancements to features much appreciated by users such as dark mode, Zen mode, and always on display (AOD) mode. Additionally, OxygenOS11 has been optimized for one-handed functions, thanks to repositioned touch controls and a simple design.

Conclusions

It is said a lot that the smartphone market is becoming more crowded, but it is important to note that this variety also enriches the market and gives the consumer the possibility of finding the smartphone they really need. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is a balanced mobile that gives the maximum at a very contained price and that will allow us a great solvency in our day to day. A very decisive mobile when we don’t need it to be our main work tool.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G OVERVIEW

A good option for the mid-range, a balanced terminal that fulfills its function.