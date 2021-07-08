OnePlus Nord 2 5G, confirmed

OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be the next mobile phone of the Chinese firm. A mid-range that will bet on MediaTek as an internal engine and for the relationship between characteristics / price.

OnePlus returned to its origins with the premiere of the Nord series that we had the opportunity to analyze. The line aimed to bring affordable smartphones to the public, but guaranteeing the quality and reliability in software and hardware expected from this brand. Although there are no concrete sales figures, it seems that it has succeeded.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G switches from Qualcomm to MediaTek

The company has confirmed the rumors that spoke of a successor, although it has not revealed all the details of the terminal. One of the confirmed components is the chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI that according to the announcement has been modified specifically for this terminal to “improve the photographic capacity, the screen, offer better response times and the execution of more fluid games.”

This SoC is powered by an 8-core ARM CPU (Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55) and an Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. We do not know what are the specific improvements that have been implemented with respect to MediaTek’s base model.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G will mount a AMOLED display generously sized with FHD + resolution and variable refresh rate that would go from 90 Hz to 165 Hz. The terminal would offer configurations with up to 12 Gbytes of RAM and the battery capacity will also increase to 4,500 mAh with fast charging.

The main camera system would be powered by a sensor Sony IMX766 with 50 megapixels of resolution, while in connectivity it would offer the latest standards: 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, in addition to the typical USB Type C for charging and data and the fingerprint sensor under the screen.

OnePlus has not provided availability or price of a terminal that will release a new version of the Oxygen OS user interface on Android 11. Understanding that the cost of the original must be maintained, the base version will not exceed the $ 399.