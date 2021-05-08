OnePlus mobiles will include a theme store similar to Samsung Themes

OnePlus mobiles will adapt perfectly to your liking, thanks to a theme store that will be coming to OxygenOS very soon.

At this point no one doubts that OxygenOS, OnePlus’ Android customization, is one of the smoothest and best optimized interfaces on the entire platform Google mobile, seeking to offer a user experience of the highest quality for its flagship killer mobiles.

In fact, in pursuit of this superlative experience OnePlus already offered some customization options for their mobiles, which will soon be many more because, as published by Android Police, it seems that the Chinese manufacturer wants that there are no two identical OnePlus on the planet, offering very soon a new theme store for OxygenOS that will allow the user to configure their smartphones to their liking.

They are preparing it taking some ideas from Samsung Themes, Samsung’s comprehensive customization store for your OneUI, and will be available in the next OxygenOS update for the happiness of those who like to adapt the interface of their mobiles to the maximum. Plus, there will be both free and paid themes, which will appeal to creators and designers.

What’s more, the Chinese manufacturer wants to listen to users and put their opinions into practice by organizing an Open Ears event to discuss this theme store to be held next Tuesday, May 18 between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. CEST with members of the OnePlus team.

The only reliable information we have for now about this theme store for OxygenOS is the image illustrating the article, published with the announcement of the Open Ears, although it is likely that during this event some of the first designs are shown that will be available for download.

We are not clear either if this mentioned “next important update” will come with more improvements nor if it will do so soon in time, at least before the landing of Android 12, although considering that OnePlus has taken a long time to update some of its phones lately, the theme store will probably still take a while to arrive officially.

What is clear is that these native customization options are increasingly appreciated by users, especially by those of firms like OnePlus that tend to attract advanced users due to their levels of quality, price and optimization, so it is clear that a theme store on OxygenOS makes perfect sense as would also have an official customization store for Android integrated into the Play Store … Will we see it one day?

