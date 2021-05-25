OnePlus mistakenly confirms the existence of the Nord 2 | Technology

An error in a OnePlus promotion has confirmed the existence of the OnePlus Nord 2, although the details are still up in the air.

The companies are not usually the ones that feed the rumors or leaks, but there are always exceptions and this is what has happened with OnePlus. In a recent promotion aimed at attracting users The existence of a OnePlus Nord 2 has been mentioned by mistake, which suggests that this terminal is not just a simple idea and that it is already in the production phase.

This promotion we are talking about has as a claim the gift of a Stadia Premiere Edition pack, which has been a Google Chromecast Ultra and the command of the video game service in the Google cloud. The only condition was the purchase of one of the following terminals: OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Unfortunately this promotion is not available in Spain, the countries that can benefit are: German, England and France.

The interesting thing about this promotion is that in the bases where the devices that fall within the offer are stipulated, mention is made of the OnePlus Nord 2. In addition, As this promotion will be available until September 30, the dates fit when taking into account the previous presentations of OnePlus.

At the moment, too much is not known about this future OnePlus Nord 2, if we look at the current Nord, what is expected is a mid-range terminal vitaminized by OxygenOS and with competent specifications. Yes indeed, on this occasion there is talk that OnePlus would be preparing a terminal with a MediaTek processor and the Nord 2 could be the one chosen to mount that chip.

We will have to wait a couple of months until OnePlus decides to launch this terminal and if it launches it with that name. But what is clear is that the Chinese firm plans its devices well in advance. We hope it is a terminal at the level of the current OnePlus Nord and with characteristics that allow it to stand up to the competition.