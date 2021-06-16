OnePlus merges with Oppo to gain efficiency, but will continue to operate independently

OnePlus has announced the merger with Oppo with the idea of ​​”integrating even more” the resources and human teams of both companies.

Both manufacturers belong to the BBK group and they had already been joining forces in the research and development division for months, and now that merger is even more patent although both will continue to operate independently.

Two brands increasingly united but that will continue to operate independently

The birth of OnePlus occurred in 2013 and already then we were talking about its Oppo heritage. Since then both brands have coexisted, but in recent months its integration it has been more and more patent.

Pete Lau has in fact been coordinating the efforts of both companies for months to work together and more efficiently, and today he published a message explaining how this integration has now gone so well that “we have decided to further integrate our organization [OnePlus] with Oppo“.

The idea with this merger is to ensure that internal teams also merge and that helps efficiency in all operational aspects and also more frequent software updates.

That is one of the most remarkable aspects of this ad, especially when the latest Android 11 updates suffered several delays in several models due to the appearance of some problems.

Here it is to be expected that OnePlus will benefit from the good performance of ColorOS (Oppo’s customization layer), which was quickly updated to Android 11 and has in fact been one of those that have allowed access to the Android 12 beta.

That integration, yes, won’t make OnePlus lose its identity, or that’s the intention: in his announcement Pete Lau explained how the company “will continue to launch OnePlus products, organize events (hopefully soon in person)” and maintain contact with the community, another focus in which they still want to be focused.

This change of course occurs a few months after the departure of Carl Pei’s OnePlus, who was a co-founder of the company and is now driving the launch of his new company, called Nothing.

