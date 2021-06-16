OnePlus merges with Oppo and this is what will happen with their mobiles from now on | Technology

Through an official statement, Pete Lau has announced that OnePlus merges “even more” with Oppo. We tell you what will happen from now on with the brand’s mobiles.

BBK Electronics is an investment group and conglomerate of companies based in China that is behind different mobile brands, including vivo, realme, Oppo or OnePlus. Until recently, these brands had kept their management independence and development lines well defined, until at the beginning of 2021 two of them announced a rapprochement.

We talk about OnePlus and Oppo, which last January officially joined their R&D efforts to start a relationship that, in Oppo’s words, would be similar to the one between Xiaomi and Redmi. With this move, the two brands unified their Research and Development departments into one led by Oppo.

Now, Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, has announced that the integration with Oppo becomes greater than what was established in January. The manager has made this decision official through a statement in which he explains that the goal of this deeper merger is none other than to offer better products to users and improve brand efficiency.

“Thanks to this greater integration with Oppo we will have more resources to create even better products for you,” explains Lau. “It will also allow us to be more efficient, for example by bringing faster and more stable software updates to OnePlus users.”

But what does this mean for OnePlus? What will happen to their mobiles from now on? In his statement, Pete Lau has wanted to make this aspect very clear for the tranquility of the user community. Despite carrying out this deeper fusion, the two brands will continue to operate independently. “We will continue to launch OnePlus products, hold events (hopefully in person soon) and contact you directly for feedback through the same OnePlus channels as before. OnePlus’s commitment to you remains the same.”

The new mid-range mobile for the masses from OnePlus has a 6.43 “AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 750G and a 64MP camera with 4K recording.

Therefore, what this means is that for users, everything will continue as before and OnePlus will continue to operate independently. But, at the organizational level, OnePlus becomes integrated into the Oppo structure to optimize its operations and take advantage of shared resources.