OnePlus launches a special accessory to play with your smartphone that you will want to buy

The OnePlus Gaming Triggers are triggers compatible with both iOS and Android with a price change of only 12 euros.

Although it is possible to play shooter and battle royale titles such as Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG Mobile using the screen of our smartphone, there is no doubt that it is much better and you will get better results if you use physical buttons, and this is the reason why the Chinese manufacturer OnePlus has just released an accessory to play with your mobile terminal that you will almost certainly want to have.

So are the OnePlus gaming triggers

As the guys from XDA-Developers tell us, the Chinese brand has just launched in its official online store in India the OnePlus Gaming Triggers, some triggers to play with your smartphone as if you had a gamepad.

The operation of these triggers is really simple. since we simply have to place on the top of the phone when we are playing with it horizontally and these are responsible for touching a specific part of the screen when you press them.

Also, we have the option of move certain game buttons to the position where the triggers are to improve our experience in it, for example, in Call of Duty: Mobile I can configure the left trigger to aim and the right to shoot.

The OnePlus Gaming Triggers are compatible with the vast majority of mobile terminals on the market, both those that have iOS and those that use Android and can be purchased for a price of 1,099 Indian rupees, which are, only, 12 euros to change.

At the moment, these gaming triggers from the Chinese manufacturer are only available in India, but, if we take into account its low price and the great boom that games are experiencing on mobile platforms, it is not unreasonable to think that very soon they will arrive in Europe and we can buy them through the official store of the brand in this continent.

