The “Android AirPlay” continues to gain presence with the incorporation of OnePlus to a project started by Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo, and which was later joined by Meizu and the Realme and Black Shark sub-brands.

If you follow us, you already know this alliance that seeks to facilitate the transfer of content without cables between the smart phones of the companies that join. Unlike Apple, which allows content to be shared wirelessly properly and securely between Mac, iPhone, iPod or iPad, using applications such as AirPlay (streaming between mobile devices) and AirDrop (file transfer between iOS and macOS), Google has not achieved something similar.

It seems incredible that Google don’t have a consistent Android standard to perform basic function like this, But, things are like this. You tried it with NFC for Android Beam, but it required extremely close proximity and could only be used for short bursts of data. The versions that have been arriving from Android Nearby have not achieved the goal either and finally the independent app Files Go arrived, which works well but only comes close to that type of functionality.

The direct equivalent to Apple’s AirDrop should be Fast Share. It allows you to send one or more files just by selecting them, by clicking on the share option. We must have this function activated on our phone or computer, as well as Bluetooth and Location, in addition to keeping a physical proximity with the device to which we want to share content.

The problem is that it has come too late. Tired of waiting, manufacturers have created their own alternative system. It’s a new standard that uses the P2P file transfer protocol on Android devices, with transfer speeds of up to 20 Mbps. On a technical level, it really doesn’t offer anything new. The file transfer system uses a combination of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Direct (also known as WiFi P2P) to connect devices and transfer files without using any data connection. No cables.

What this «Android AirPlay» offers is the Easy to use. Users simply need to activate the function for any of the mobile phones of the brands that join this alliance, without the need to install any application, or explicit pairing or configuration processes involved.

The union of OnePlus adds another few million supported terminals to those of Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, Meizu, and the brands Realme and Black Shark, which monopolize about a third of the terminals sold worldwide. To complicate matters, others such as Samsung, Huawei and Lenovo are missing, which have their own applications to get closer to what Apple offers. Years ago, Google should have a consistent standard in Android to do something as basic as wirelessly transferring a file or streaming content between devices.