OnePlus handles the ‘hype’ and now shows us the screen of the next and attractive OnePlus Nord 2 5G

It will be presented next 07/22, with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and an AMOLED screen with HDR10 + that promises a lot.

They have always worked better than anyone with the media, and the truth is that OnePlus has not lost after its merger with OPPO that good aura with the hype that always get to adorn us every release from Shenzhen manufacturer.

In fact, it’s been a few weeks since we’ve been waiting impatiently for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, although this new edition of the most competitive smartphone from OnePlus does not allow us to relax and keeps us all well entertained, first confirming its presentation date for next July 22 and shortly after informing that it will mount a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset, with 6 nanometer technology and enhanced capabilities for artificial intelligence.

This decision of pass qualcomm olympically It is not the only thing that Pete Lau and his team will confirm to us before the presentation, because this afternoon on the official Facebook channel of the company revealed the panel that will incorporate the cast of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, seeking to maintain the user experience at the highest levels without the price also skyrocketing to those levels.

Of course, there will not be a 120 Hz panel of the highest quality, but OnePlus has wanted to inform us that we will see one 6.43-inch AMOLED display with HDR10 + certification with high refresh rate, but that stays in the 90 Hz as is already the case with the 2020 OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus confirms the OnePlus Nord 2, with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor

You will have already verified that the novelty of OnePlus, therefore, is that there is no noveltyWithout knowing the resolution yet (which could be FullHD +), the truth is that the panel data is identical to the previous model.

Little else can we get from the teaser published by the Chinese manufacturer, although a smartphone with a minimalist and quite simple design is shown, with a hole for the front camera that should be positioned on the upper left side of the screen.

It is certainly about a very strategic smartphone for OnePlus, really the one that inherits the reason for the birth of the company as the closest thing to a flagship killer at a contained price, and this time with expectations of selling up to 25 million units of the entire Nord family in the next 18 months.

Having the production and distribution capabilities of a giant like OPPO has these things, now the ambition of OnePlus must grow and it seems that it will be so … Let’s see if they surprise us with the Nord 2 5G!

The best OnePlus phones you can buy

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, OnePlus

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ andro4all Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow