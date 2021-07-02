OnePlus finally confirms the merger between OxygenOS and ColorOS

OnePlus confirmed a determination that was an open secret: OxygenOS to merge with Oppo’s ColorOS. In this way, Android-based operating systems will come together to become a single platform, promising to make it stronger and more stable.

It is worth noting that the operating system will continue to be distributed under the name OxygenOS. This is intended to fulfill the promise that the software will survive the “deepest integration” between the two companies. Users would not see major changes since, according to the announcement, they would mainly occur behind the scenes.

“After much evaluation and discussion, we have put together a solid plan to better leverage our shared resources with OPPO. To improve efficiency and standardize the software experience across our portfolio, we are working to integrate the OxygenOS and ColorOS codebase.” , posted Gary C., operating system product leader.

OxygenOs and ColorOS will be a single platform

The determination of OnePlus and Oppo to create a single Android-based operating system is as logical as could be expected. Nor will it imply anything exaggeratedly new, taking into account that OnePlus mobiles were sold in China with ColorOS and not with OxygenOS.

What is not too clear yet is what the level of fusion between the two platforms will be. Will there be a real engineering job to integrate the best features? Or will they just take ColorOS and rename it? Recall that the beta of Android 12 that was launched for the OnePlus 9 ran Oppo’s customization layer.

A point that is very relevant for the future of OxygenOS from this merger, is that OnePlus has committed to providing its devices with long-term Android updates.

For example, him OnePlus 8 and later flagship devices (including the T-series and R-series) will receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates. The Nord Y Nord CE They will have two software updates and three years of new protection features. Finally, the Nord N They will receive a major Android update and security patches for three years.

