The launch of the new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the new flagship killers that have arrived more flagship than ever, many surprises are coming from OnePlus this year, and not only in the form of price increases.

Before entering the matter that brings us here, and in case you are interested in getting your OnePlus 8You should know that they can already be bought from Spain at recommended prices that start at 709 euros.

That said, it is time to announce that luckily this year and to celebrate its new devices, the eternal start-up OnePlus will put $ 10,000 on the table in a 2.0 edition of their game Crackables, a development made with Google and that will test your intelligence, skill and wit if you want to apply for the final prize.

This is Crackables 2.0, the online game with which you can get $ 10,000

It is not a new initiative, because the first Crackables was released in 2018 along with the presentation of the OnePlus 6T, following a similar strategy and launching a online puzzle and puzzle game to challenge the OnePlus community to solve a complex puzzle.

The new Crackables 2.0 version will be available today until next April 30, with a classification of four levels based on a series of individual puzzles, which will give way to a more complex and collective puzzle that will make you compete against the clock now to choose to win the succulent prize.

The final competition will be held in a event broadcast live on May 7, where the 10 best times of the Crackables 2.0 qualifying test will be, which they will face a final boss simultaneously so that the prize will be won by the one who first manages to beat it, if any.

Crackables 2.0 has four levels and a collective puzzle in which you will compete against the clock, and if you manage to be among the 10 best times, you will go straight to the grand final where you can already choose the succulent prize

The winner will take $ 10,000, and an identical amount will be donated by OnePlus to charities for celebrate the arrival of their new smartphones with the lucky number in China behind him.

As you may be wondering, you don’t need a OnePlus to access Crackables 2.0, but you will have to do it obligatorily through a smartphone and have a google account to log in to the web platform.

And you won’t need superhuman ability either, I myself in 5 minutes I have passed the first two levels to show you some capture, so if you do not have a Huawei of the most modern -without access to Google Play-, Why not try your luck and try to get $ 10,000 courtesy of OnePlus? If you want, you can access from this same link and from right now:

