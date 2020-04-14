In addition to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the Chinese brand belonging to the BBK group has officially unveiled the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, new wireless headphones that aim to become the ideal accessory for new devices, which have lacked a headphone jack for several generations.

These headphones have a price of 49 euros, will be available from April 21 and can be purchased in four different colors: blue, black, white and green. Each of the shades matches those of the OnePlus 8 family.

Unlike Apple’s AirPods Pro, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds +, or Huawei FreeBuds, the OnePlus Wireless Bullets Z are not true-wireless type. The headphones are connected by a cable to each other, a format that has both strengths and weaknesses. For example: they can be hung around the neck when music is not playing.

In terms of autonomy, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z promise up to 20 hours of uninterrupted use with a full charge. However, the manufacturer ensures that with a charge of only 10 minutes, they can deliver up to 10 hours of uninterrupted audio playback.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z make use of the Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, they are resistant to water and dust (IP55) and can be recharged through a USB-C port. These also offer the possibility to quickly switch between devices by simply tapping the built-in button. In this way, the user can easily switch music playback between the computer, smartphone, tablet or any other audio transmitter with which the headphones have been previously paired.

The brand, finally, has incorporated a low latency mode It promises a lower delay in the transfer of audio between the source and the headphones, which is very useful in certain scenarios – such as editing audio tracks.

