It is official: a new line of cheap OnePlus mobiles is on the way, and everything indicates that it will not be necessary to wait too long to meet its first member. The company itself has announced today through its official forum « a new beginning » for its catalog of smartphones, which stands out for being headed by new more affordable devices.

This new line will arrive led, most likely, by the one known as OnePlus Z, which according to the latest clues would be presented as Nord by OnePlus, although it is not entirely clear and the brand itself does not seem to be in too much of a hurry to clear up the unknowns around the device today.

For now, the brand has not confirmed when it will present its first model in this new affordable series, but they encourage us to « stay tuned » for new details very soon. Yes they have confirmed that this new product will be available in India and Europe first.

In the publication, the company explains that its idea is to bring the premium experience characteristic of OnePlus mobiles to a new, more affordable line of terminals. To do this, OnePlus has created a new team led by Paul Yu, who for the past five years has been primarily responsible for the hardware of many of the firm’s terminals.

« In this sense, OnePlus will gradually introduce this new range of products, first in Europe and India, to later face other additional markets such as North America. »

While OnePlus has not disclosed concrete details about the new device, the leaks have already made their own, and by now we can get a pretty clear idea of ​​what to expect from the new affordable phone from the Chinese firm. The last clues indicate that the device will have a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with integrated fingerprint reader and 90 Hz refresh rate, processor Snapdragonm 765 along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and a 4,300 mAh battery with 30 W fast charge. Specifications that, by the way, would bring the new OnePlus phone to the level of models such as the new Google Pixel 4a that should arrive sometime in July.

There is also talk of a photographic system consisting of a triple camera at the back of 64, 16 and 2 megapixels, and a single 16 megapixel sensor on the front. Finally, the data related to terminal price suggest figures close to 330 dollars or 295 euros to the change.

It is clear that the company plans to revive its philosophy of top spec mobile phones at a reduced price that helped him become the brand he is today. You just have to see how the main brand managers have taken advantage of their presence on social networks to give this change of direction the importance it deserves.

