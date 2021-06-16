OnePlus announces its merger with Oppo

It’s official. OnePlus and Oppo have partnered after sharing resources in recent months. The CEO of OnePlus, Pete Lau, has announced a “new journey” that involves the integration of the teams of both companies.

This is a process that technically began at the beginning of the year when OnePlus and Oppo merged their hardware R&D teams and which will now be completed after positive results.

“Now, we are at a turning point for the future of OnePlus. As we begin to grow our product portfolio, we can offer you more options than ever before.” OnePlus CEO Pete Lau

Article in development.

