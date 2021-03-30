OnePlus 9 Pro: the 10 keys of the new generation

The new iteration of the top model from OnePlus renews its credentials to stay on the cusp of technical performance. Hasselblad, now, takes care of improving the photographic facet. These are your 10 points of interest.

1.- The most of Qualcomm: Its main processor is a Snapdragon 888, the most powerful to date in the Qualcomm catalog and specially prepared to take full advantage of 5G technology. With 25% faster CPU performance, 35% faster graphics execution, and the new 5nm compute node, this chip achieves significant battery savings.

2.- RAM and memory: its RAM is of type LPDDR5, while the storage credits UFS 3.1.

3.- Fluid Display 2.0 screen: 6.7 ″ QHD + with DisplayMate A + certification. It integrates the LTPO technology typical of high-end OLED screens. With automatic adjustment of the panel update from 120 Hz to 1 Hz. Up to 1,300 nits of maximum brightness, HDR10 + and MEMC technology. The vertical side edges are curved.

4.- Hyper Touch Technology: touch sync speed between processor and screen at 360 Hz.

5.- Photographic system: It is the result of a collaboration between OnePlus and Hasselblad, a mythical company in the history of professional photography. In the 9 Pro this cooperation takes the form of a calibration of the photographic sensors from Hasselblad standards for color and the optimization of hundreds of real-life scenes through computational photography to fine-tune the color. The main / rear photographic system is quadruple, composed of a 48 MP f / 1.8 angle (Sony IMX789), a 50 MP f / 2.2 wide angle (Sony IMX766, with macro mode from 4 cm to the subject), 8 MP tele f / 2.4 (3.3x optical zoom with OIS stabilization and 30x digital zoom) and 2MP f / 2.4 monochrome camera (adds detail and clarity to black and white photos). The front camera is 16 Mp f / 2.4.

6.- New Hasselblad Pro mode: provides accurate, natural color and a solid foundation for post-editing. It provides access to a large number of controls so that photo experts can control their photos, such as adjusting the ISO, focus, exposure time, white balance, etc. It is possible to shoot in 12-bit RAW format.

7.- Video: the main camera features 16 times the standard 1080p pixel count for high-quality video. You can record in 8K at 30 fps and in 4K at 120 fps. The wide-angle camera can also create time-lapse videos.

8.- Ultra fast charging: from a 4,500 mAh battery, it charges quickly both by cable (at 65 w) and by wireless dynamics (50 w); Their technologies are called, respectively, Warp Charge 65T and Warp Charge 50 Wireless. Regarding the physical mode, it reaches 50% in 15 minutes and 100% in 29 minutes; in wireless mode, it reaches 100% in 43 minutes.

9.- OxygenOS 11: provides speed, fluidity and customization of aesthetics and functions. Turbo Boost 3.0 memory optimization keeps more than 25% apps open in the background than before. Pro Gaming mode unleashes CPU and GPU power and blocks notifications from apps, calls, and other distractions. The improved five-layer gaming cooling system, OnePlus Cool Play, helps dissipate heat during intensive gaming days.

10.- Versions and prices: OnePlus 9 Pro arrives in three color combinations, Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black. The distribution of models is:

RAMROMColorsPrice8 GB128 GBMorning Mist, Stellar Black909 euros12 GB256 GBMorning Mist, Stellar Black, Pine Green999 euros

