OnePlus 9 Pro receives the verdict of DxOMark, and its Hasselblad camera does not go well

With only 124 points in its controversial photographic tests, the new OnePlus 9 Pro and its Hasselblad cameras are left out of DxOMark’s ‘top10’.

It’s been a couple of months since OnePlus introduced us to its most ambitious smartphone, which is none other than the brand new OnePlus 9 Pro with a promising camera signed by Hasselblad that we were able to test at the time, with excellent results in general experience but that has now passed through the expert hands (or not so much) of the always in question fellow DxOMark those who seem not to have liked it that much.

In fact, it is that the brand new flagship phone (not flagship killer) from OnePlus has been put to the test with one of its complete photographic analyzes, and with 124 points they place it at the level of the iPhone 11 Pro Max of 2019 in position number 15 of its ranking, close to the best in the industry but sadly out of the top ten.

And that despite the fact that OnePlus has finally made that leap that we all expected entering into an agreement with Hasselblad in the search for the best mobile photography, without so much care with that quality / price ratio that the firm of the ‘never settle’ has always kept very at bay despite the constant escalation of its prices.

OnePlus said that with their ‘9 Pro’ they would take mobile photography to a higher level, but according to DxOMark the truth is that the collaboration with Hasselblad will still have to improve in future iterations … Will there be an even better OnePlus 9T Pro?

The Hasselblad camera of the OnePlus 9 Pro, in depth: everything that has improved

For DxOMark, the OnePlus 9 Pro is not among the best

Be that as it may, the truth is that following the collaborations of some manufacturers such as Huawei, Sony or I live with illustrious photography such as ZEISS or Leica, from OnePlus they looked for the coup next to a Hasselblad that he had entered the mobile industry with Motorola a few years ago, and that has worked with the software together with the Shenzhen manufacturer for future smartphones to place their optics already closing the circle.

The step forward is clear, We confirmed it in our tests and also DxOMark itself, which despite this has rated the new top of the OnePlus range with 124 points, leaving it out of the top10 of their ranking and at the level of a very high-performance mobile, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, but which really has already been on the market for two years.

We must recognize that yes to the Chinese who outperform, for example, a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, for example, so you certainly have to review his good work with some cameras presenting the following credentials:

48 MP Sony IMX789 wide (f / 1.8), 1 / 1.43 ”, 7P lens, OIS, PDAF + laser autofocus, 23mm equivalent 50 MP Sony IMX766 ultrawide (f / 2.2), 1 / 1.56”, FreeForm lens, PDAF autofocus, 14mm equivalent 8 MP telephoto (f / 2.4), OIS, PDAF autofocus, 3.3x optical zoom, 77mm equivalent 2 MP monochrome (f / 2.4) Hasselblad Color Calibration, dual LED flash, auto-HDR, video [email protected], slow motion, gyro-EIS

Good in color reproduction, in brightness, white balance and speed of focus; although worse in extreme lighting conditions, both high and low, and with a telephoto lens that is simply not up to standard.

Regarding the tests, it should be noted that DxOMark positively reviews color reproduction, Hasselblad signatureas well as brightness and white balance. They also confirm that the level of detail in the shots, in general, is very high, with a fast and accurate autofocus also in video recording.

Stabilization also works very well, although in extreme lighting conditions it pales and a lot in its results, not only at night with low light but also in excessively saturated scenes.

Furthermore, they state that the telephoto lens doesn’t work as well as you’d expect at medium range, even worse further afield, and that there are certain exposure problems.

Nothing that OnePlus cannot fix with a little time, well most of the work seems to be in the software and in the possibility of improving the hardware of that telephoto lens, something they will no doubt achieve now with the help of Hasselblad even if it has to be done at the cost of a price that will undoubtedly continue to rise above 1,000 euros … Do you have a OnePlus 9 Pro? Do you agree with DxOMark?

OnePlus 9 Pro, analysis: Hasselblad puts the finishing touch to another almost excellent smartphone

