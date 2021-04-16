OnePlus 9 Pro, analysis: the prince of smartphones

A few days ago OnePlus presented its new top of the range and the new jewel in the crown is the OnePlus 9 Pro. The new Pro model provides state-of-the-art hardware with a meticulous software calibration to whoever owns it.

OnePlus 9 Pro Specifications

Screen

6.7-inch LTPO Fluid AMOLED with QHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rates

Chipset

Snapdragon 888 with eight-core CPU, Adreno 660 GPU and 5G modem

RAM

8GB – 12GB

Storage

128GB / 256GB

Rear cameras

48 MP, f / 1.8, 23mm (wide), 1 / 1.43 ″, 1.12µm main rear camera, Omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

50 MP wide-angle camera, f / 2.2, 14mm, 1 / 1.56 ″, 1.0µm

2 MP monochrome camera, f / 2.4

8 MP telephoto camera, f / 2.4, 77mm (telephoto), 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom

Frontal camera

16 MP, f / 2.4, (wide), 1 / 3.06 ″, 1.0µm

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.2, USB type C, NFC, WiFi 6 and 5G.

Drums

4,500 mAh compatible with fast recharge

Dimensions

163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm

Weight

197 grams

Various

HDR10 +, dual SIM, IP68 certification, in-display fingerprint reader.

software

Android 11 with OxygenOS layer 11

Price

8 GB / 128 GB – 909 euros // 12GB / 256-999 euros

Design

The OnePlus 9 Pro is mounted on a very striking and attractive polished glass body but in practice, if we do not cover it with a case, it will be full of fingerprints. We can buy it in three colors: Morning Mist, Pine Green and Stellar Black. The aluminum frame that runs through the mobile is made of 2.2mm thick.

The curved screen is 6.7 inch, it is very noticeable that in this edition they have improved their optimization to avoid unwanted touches. In the upper left corner we find the embedded front camera, without notch. The OnePlus 9 Pro’s design is comfortable and perfectly suited for long periods of use.

In the back we have the great novelty of this terminal, the new cameras with Hasselblad software. In total, four lenses located in a rectangle in the left corner of the mobile in this way remain away from the fingers when we handle the mobile and thus prevent them from getting dirty.

Screen

The workhorse of the OnePlus, its unparalleled screen that makes us think that the diopters have increased when we have to look at another mobile. This time the OnePlus 9 Pro incorporates a 6.7-inch curved screen. It is a Fluid AMOLED panel with QHD + resolution, 120 Hz refresh rates and 1,3000 nits of maximum brightness. It has LTPO technology which provides a ultrafast response very useful for playing MOBA games like League of Legends. This technology also allows the screen resolution to adapt to the user’s activity, which would reduce the consumption of the mobile battery.

To further improve the performance of the mobile in games, it also has one more technology, the HyperTouch that provides a better response time, increasing the synchronization speed between the processor and the 360 Hz display, 6 times faster than the previous model.

As we already know, the higher the quality and power of the screen, the more battery consumption is produced, but Oxygen 11 allows modifying different characteristics of the screen so that we can reduce the benefits for the days in which we are going to use the mobile less and thus The battery of the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is somewhat fair, gives us a little more space.

Cameras

At the hardware level, the OnePlus 9 Pro cameras consist of a 48MP main camera includes an IMX789 sensor with a custom design, and that has been created jointly with Sony. It includes a 2×2 on-chip lens (OCL), 12-bit RAW, dual native ISO, and DOL-HDR. This helps achieve faster focus speeds, as well as 64 times more color information for greater precision, clearer images during the day and night, and less motion blur in movies.

The ultra camera 50MP OnePlus 9 Pro’s wide angle uses a Sony IMX766 sensor, which ensures improved image quality and less noise input. Its pioneering Freeform Lens uses a series of unique curves to correct incoming light, reducing distortion at the edge of photos by up to around 1%. This ultra-wide-angle camera also allows you to capture high-quality macro photos, allowing you to focus from a distance of up to 4 cm from the subject or object.

The 8MP telephoto camera of the OnePlus 9 Pro includes a 3.3x optical zoom with OIS stabilization to reduce blur, reaching a maximum of 30x per digital zoom. It also integrates a monochrome camera that works in conjunction with the OnePlus 9 Pro’s main camera to add detail and clarity to black and white photos, while the new miniature effect simulates miniature scale special effects for much more creative photos.

The main camera of the OnePlus 9 Pro features 16 times the pixel count of standard 1080p for high-quality video. You can record in 4K at 120fps, which offers more creative possibilities when recording or editing videos, and with the DOL-HDR option we can always see people clearly in backlit environments. The OnePlus 9 Pro’s ultra-wide camera can also create time-lapse videos while on the move.

The OnePlus 9 family uses the new OnePlus standard for color calibration – the Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad– to bring more perceptually accurate and natural-looking colors to photos taken with the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. This new color solution, the first and most important result of a long-standing collaboration between OnePlus and Hasselblad, It has required months of extensive verification and fine-tuning by the R&D teams at Hasselblad and OnePlus. Additionally, a select group of Hasselblad ambassadors brought their extensive experience in professional photography to provide valuable subjective feedback that helped add a new level of aesthetics to the camera experience of these new smartphones.

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 8T





Battery and performance

My experience with OnePlus Pro models is that the battery is usually not up to the level of such a high-performance mobile, especially if we want to use it with all the power that the screen offers us, and the 9 Pro is no different. If we want the mobile to last a whole day at 120 Hz we will have to do a charge in between.

Specifically, this model incorporates a 4500 mAh battery. The good thing is that they have improved fast charging even more to prevent these charging moments from reducing our productivity on a day-to-day basis. The technology Warp Charge 65T can charge the mobile from 1% to 100% in 29 minutes. The battery has a double cell design to reduce internal resistance and heating during charging.

As we already mentioned with the OnePlus 9, the brand has also improved the wireless charging of these two new terminals. Warp Charge 50 Wiriless is the brand’s latest wireless charging technology and is what your wireless charger provides. With both battery cells charging at 25W, Warp Charge 50 Wireless surpasses even most wired fast charging solutions, achieving 1% to 100% battery life in just 43 minutes. In addition, the new design of this wireless charger is equipped with two charging coils, so the OnePlus 9 Pro can be charged just as fast, both horizontally and vertically.

The power adapter included in the box can also be used to charge non-OnePlus devices such as laptops, tablets… with a power of up to 45W, using USB PD or PPS.

On the other hand, when it comes to performing, you can’t make the slightest complaint about the OnePlus 9 Pro. With a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform ensure that CPU performance is 25% faster and graphics execution 35% faster.

RAM is LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 storage technology. All this with a 5G connection, they offer an excellent calibration to get the best out of the mobile in any situation.

Software: OxygenOS 11

OxygenOS 11 It is the software layer that we will find in the latest OnePlus models. This layer makes Android 11 even more fluid and comfortable to use. From OnePlus, a lot of attention to the demands of its users and they improve what they see as a real need. In this case, the new OxygenOS 11 focuses on providing greater memory optimization, thanks to the mode Turbo Boos 3.0 that allows to keep more than 25% of apps open in the background, thanks to a better compression of the RAM that makes the data smaller.

In this way multitasking is real with the OnePlus 9 Pro, it will take us to switch from a game to Instagram and then to WhatsApp the time it takes our finger to slide across the screen.

Conclusions

Power and performance are the surnames of the OnePlus 9 Pro, as it has been in all the Pro terminals of the brand. Designed to delight the most demanding, large consumers of multimedia resources who do not believe that you have to sacrifice anything when what you want is to enjoy the mobile, whether to play, to watch something or to work. Of course, when they want to do so, they try to be near a socket that allows them to charge the mobile with the original charger and thus enjoy the fast charge that will allow them to start up again in a few minutes.

OnePlus 9 Pro

Design and construction9.5