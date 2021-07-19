OnePlus 9 on offer with 110 euros discount: a top mobile at a demolition price | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Do you want a mobile with a top performance at a competitive price? If the answer is yes, pay attention because this offer interests you: the OnePlus 9 is on sale at Amazon with a discount of 110 euros. Take advantage of!

This spring saw the launch of the OnePlus 9 series, the new family of OnePlus flagships that has marked the beginning of the manufacturer’s collaboration with Hasselblad, the popular Swedish camera brand.

This family of mobiles has many virtues, but it stands out especially for offering exceptional performance and for its photographic equipment. Now the younger brother The OnePlus 9, is on sale at Amazon for 599 euros, a top mobile at a demolition price.

On the OnePlus website it is sold at its official price, 709 euros, which is what it previously cost on Amazon. Therefore, if you take advantage of this promotion you save 110 euros on your purchase.

This high-end 5G smartphone features a Snapdragon 888 processor, the best from Qualcomm right now. In addition, it has an AMOLED screen at 120Hz.

If you take a look at the price history on Amazon you will see that it had never fallen below 600 euros, So this is its all-time low price on Amazon and it’s a great time to buy the cheapest OnePlus 9.

If you are looking for a very powerful smartphone with quality photographic equipment, this terminal is ideal for you and for less than 600 euros it is well worth it. At ComputerHoy.com we have had the opportunity to analyze the OnePlus 9 in depth and we have been able to see first-hand all its qualities, which are not few.

The brain is the Snapdragon 888 processor, which in the model that is on sale is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. This equipment allows it to offer outstanding performance in any situation, even when keeping many apps open in the background or playing demanding games.

The OnePlus 9’s three-camera array is very solid with Hasselblad’s handy processing, perfect for users who want to take perfect photos without complications.

These are the best-selling mobile phones on Amazon Spain, among which several Xiaomi smartphones stand out, a brand that overwhelmingly dominates the top of this store.

It has a 120 Hz AMOLED display that allows you to enjoy a premium viewing experience. Also has Warp Charge 65T at 65W fast charging technology so that the energy is completed in the time it takes to have a coffee.

Once you place your order, Amazon will send it totally free to the address you indicate, but if you want it to arrive in record time you can take advantage of the free trial month of Amazon Prime. For 30 days you will benefit from the advantages of subscribers without paying anything and with the possibility of unsubscribing at any time.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.