OnePlus 9, analysis: the brand continues to give its best

Oneplus has recently updated its line of mobiles with new models in both the high-end and the professional range, these are the new OnePlus 9 and the new OnePlus 9 Pro. This time we bring you the analysis of the new OnePlus 9, the new high-end model.

OnePlus 9 Specifications

Screen

6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED with FHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rates

Chipset

Snapdragon 888 with octa-core CPU, Adreno 660 GPU and 5G modem

RAM

8GB – 12GB

Storage

128GB / 256GB

Rear cameras

48 MP, f / 1.8, 23mm (wide), 1 / 1.43 ″, 1.12µm main rear camera, PDAF omnidirectional

50 MP wide-angle camera, f / 2.2, 14mm, 1 / 1.56 ″, 1.0µm

2 MP monochrome camera, f / 2.4

Frontal camera

16 MP, f / 2.4, (wide), 1 / 3.06 ″, 1.0µm

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.2, USB type C, NFC, WiFi 6 and 5G.

Drums

4,500 mAh compatible with fast recharge

Dimensions

160 x 74.2 x 8.7 mm

Weight

192 grams

Several

HDR10 +, dual SIM, IP68 certification, in-display fingerprint reader.

software

Android 11 with OxygenOS layer 11

Price

8 GB / 128GB colors Artic Sky, Astral Black 709 euros; 12GB / 256GB Astral Black, Winter Mist 809 euros

Design

The main improvement that we can see in this terminal is the camera and this aspect is noticeable from the design of the mobile. The new cameras of the new OnePlus, both the 9 and the 9 Pro, incorporate the software of Hasselblad, the mythical brand of the sector. In the OnePlus 9 it has three lenses framed in the upper rear part of the mobile, in between we find the signature of the Hasselblad brand.

In a metallic body, the OnePlus 9 comes in three colors, Winter Mist (Gray), Artic Sky (Blue) and Astra Black (Purple)Thanks to the metal body on glass, the terminal gives us a rainbow effect that draws a lot of attention, in fact it is a shame to put any cover on it since the most striking part of the design is lost. Although it never hurts to put it so that the polished effect is not spoiled with stains of footprints.

At the front we still have the perforated front camera in the upper corner of the screen. Is 6.55 inch screens is completely flat, the curved version is left for the Pro model.

Although it is not a curved screen, the screen of the OnePlus 9 is flexible, that is to say, it fully occupies the front of the phone without having metallic edges. When we use the terminal without a cover, browsing the mobile can cause a strange effect when we make a gesture that forces us to move our finger along the edge of the screen. For example, if we use Android with gesture navigation, to go backwards or forwards, we have to drag our finger to the left or right edge of the screen, when we use the OnePlus 9 without a cover we pass our finger along the edge of the glass, obviously We are not going to cut ourselves, but it can be a somewhat different effect. Personally, I find it a bit unpleasant, but it can be solved with the mobile phone case.

Otherwise OnePlus 9 retains an aspect of its design that we can find in previous versions, such as the arrangement of the lock or volume buttons and a single charging input.

Screen

The OnePlus 9 mounts a screen of 6.55-inch FLUID AMOLED, with FHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rates. It is the same screen that we can find in the OnePlus 8T, there is no improvement in this regard, since we find a high quality screen.



What has improved again compared to 8T is the brightness control in which it has been tried to be faster and more fluid. It has two ambient light sensors with 8,192 levels of brightness. It also includes the Comfort Tone option that adjusts the screen’s color temperature to suit the environment for a more comfortable reading experience.

They are small improvements over the previous model that only the most trained eyes will notice, but without a doubt any improvement is welcome, especially if it justifies a new and more expensive model.

Cameras

Although the OnePlus have always had a very good camera, it was not their strong point, being mobile focused on achieving an outstanding experience globally. Now that they are able to deliver a premium quality and fully balanced mobile experience they have decided to get serious about cameras.

In this case, the camera system that the OnePlus 9 mounts is the same as that of the 9 Pro. They have the same color standards made with the Natural Color calibration by Hasselblad.

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 8T





The OnePlus 9 uses the same ultra camera 50MP wide angle than the OnePlus 9 Pro, with a Sony IMX766 sensor and one freeform curved lens unique to reduce distortion. The 48MP main camera also offers exceptional imaging capabilities, thanks to the Sony IMX689 sensor. In addition, the monochrome camera supports the main camera to obtain photos with more detail, especially in black and white images.

One of the novelties of the application is that artificial intelligence automatically changes the image mode to HDR when it deems it necessary. In the camera app they have also introduced small details such as a nod to Hasselblad, these are the app’s shutter button in classic orange and also a sound reminiscent of these cameras.

Battery and performance

The OnePlus 9 includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. In the time that we have been testing it, we have exerted a fairly intense use and we have not noticed any slowdown or had any hang in any application. It comes with two variants, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 12GB and 256GB, both of which use LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 technologies. This means that the experience with games and applications will be very similar, if not identical, to that of much more expensive terminals.

These memory configurations depend on the colors and is that although for the 12 and 256 model we can choose purple, blue or black units if we want the 8 and 128 we will always have to settle for the latter color.

In the battery we have another differential point with respect to the previous model is its battery. The 4,500 mAh OnePlus 9 battery uses an improved dual cell design that charges from 1% to 100% in just 29 minutes. The European version of the OnePlus 9 also offers up to 15W of Qi wireless charging, as long as it is charged with the OnePlus official charger.

The wireless charger of the brand is a novelty this year that seeks to take full advantage of the wireless charging of these new models. This charger has some peculiarities that provide greater protection to the device, such as the automatic shutdown when the charger detects that there are metal targets nearby, it also has protection against overvoltages, overcurrents and overheating.

If the use of our mobile is very extensive, if we use it to play or to consume multimedia content continuously, fast wireless charging is very useful if when we cannot do without the mobile. Personally, it is not something that I have needed with the OnePlus 9. In addition, the wireless charger is something big for me to occupy a space on any surface of the house, for me the cable is much more comfortable, but that goes in the needs of each person.

Software: OxygenOS 11

The new OnePlus come with the latest version of Android under the brand’s custom layer, OxygenOS 11, which seeks to improve Google’s own software and succeeds.

The new one memory optimization Turbo Boost 3.0 allows to keep more than 25% of apps open in the background than before. OnePlus has achieved this with the help of RAM compression, which makes the data in it smaller, and virtual RAM, which converts the phone’s storage into RAM so that the mobile can have more physical RAM with the to work.

OnePlus devices are built to support high frame rate experiences for the highest performance and the most demanding games. Pro Gaming mode unleashes the CPU and GPU power of the OnePlus 9 series and blocks notifications from apps, calls, and other distractions so users can fully immerse themselves in their favorite mobile games. An improved five-layer gaming cooling system, OnePlus Cool Play, also helps dissipate heat during intensive gaming days.

We have only noticed a small bug in OxygenOS 11, which we imagine will be resolved with an update. Android 11 incorporates the new navigation by gestures, in which we can dispense with the buttons on the screen to go forward to back. This type of navigation shows some errors sometimes, especially when going backwards, the screen does not take the gesture well and instead of going backwards it blocks the application or closes it and returns us to the home screen. This in particular has happened to us with Instagram when we are watching stories, sometimes we cannot go out and return to the Time Line and if we want to do so we have to close the application and reopen it.

Conclusions

Jumping from the OnePlus 8T to the OnePlus 9 it is difficult to discern the improvements unless they are very patent as the wireless super fast charging or the camera application with Hasselblad software with the improvement in color calibration.

But we will notice it if we start with a mobile phone that is a couple of years old. OnePlus has been faithful to its premise of offering what the user needs, without investing too much in something that is not going to be used and above all listening to the followers of the brand and improving what they pointed out. The OnePlus 9 follows this trail, it offers us a balanced top of the range at an adjusted price that does not exceed a thousand euros. A good option if you are looking to renew your mobile for one of the latest high-end on the market.

OnePlus 9 OVERVIEW

OnePlus remains a safe bet with no possibility of regret if you want to update the smartphone.