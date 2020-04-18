450 euros it is the price difference that separates the price of the most “basic” model in the series Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, of the price of the new OnePlus 8 Pro. With that money you could buy a fantastic phone like the Google Pixel 3a XL or a realme X2 Pro. And yet here you are, seeing the differences between two of the most expensive phones that exist in the high-end of 2020, perhaps with the idea of ​​ending up spending more than 1,000 euros that the two companies ask for the most leading models in their catalog.

Because that is precisely the idea: to compare what, today, may be the two most advanced Android phones that exist in the high-end segment, despite being, on paper, very different from each other.

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, comparative

Comparison OnePlus 8 Pro1 vs. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Specifications OnePlus 8 Pro Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Dimensions 165.3 x 74.35 x 8.5 mm

199 grams 167 x 76 x 8.8 mm

221 grams

6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display

Refresh rate 60/120 Hz

3D Corning Gorilla Glass

Support sRGB and 6.9-inch P3Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display

120 Hz refresh rate

Resolution Quad HD + (3168 x 1440 pixels)

513 ppiWQHD + (3,200 x 1,440 pixels)

511 ppi

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

Adreno 650 GPU

Modem X5Samsung Exynos 990 5G

RAM8 / 12GB LPDDR512 / 16GB LPDDR5

Operating systemOxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10One UI 2.0 based on Android 10

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 128/512 GB UFS 3.0 expandable by micro SD up to 1 TB

CamerasRear: 48 MP f / 1.78 Sony IMX689 with 1.12 μm pixel size, OIS and 8 MP f / 2.44 “Telephoto” EIS + with 1.0 μm pixel size, OIS (3x hybrid optical zoom, 20x digital ) + “Ultra Wide” Sony IMX586 48 MP f / 2.2 with 119.7º field of view + 5 MP f / 2.4 color filter camera + Dual LED Flash + Multi Autofocus (PDAF + LAF + CAF)

Frontal: 16MP f / 2.45 Sony IMX471 with 1.0μm pixel sizeRear: 108 MP (main) ƒ / 1.8, OIS. 12 MP (wide angle) ƒ / 2.2. 48 MP (telephoto) ƒ / 3.5, 4X optical zoom

hybrid 10X, digital 100X, OIS. DepthVision sensor.

Frontal: 40 MP ƒ / 2.2

Battery 4,510 mAh with fast charge (Warp Charge 307 30W) and wireless charge (Warp Charge 30 Wireless 30W) 5,000 mAh with 45W fast charge (25W charger included)

Wireless charging

Wireless PowerShare Reverse Wireless Charging

Others Alert Slider, Haptic Vibration Engine, Dolby Atmos Audio, On-Screen Optical Fingerprint Reader, Face Unlock, USB 3.1 Type C, Dual Nano SIM, IP68 Protection, IP68 Protection, 5G, Dolby Atmos Stereo Speaker by AKG Stereo Speakers, Reader ultrasonic fingerprints on screen

Starting price From 909 euros From 1,359 euros

Huge or giant, you choose

Admit it, there is no going back: current high-end mobiles are, and will continue to be, oversized, at least until folding devices like the Z Flip take off – if they do – and are able to deliver high-end experiences in a compact size.

And of course that was not going to be different in two of the reference phones for this 2020. Both the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the OnePlus 8 Pro They exceed 16.5 centimeters in height, although the Samsung model surpasses the Chinese terminal by two centimeters in height and two centimeters in width, in addition to being 0.3 millimeters thicker.

If you are looking for a compact high-end, you should take a look at other alternatives.

Thats not all: the Galaxy S20 Ultra is still one of the heaviest mobiles on the marketWith a total of 226 grams, the OnePlus 8 Pro with its 199 grams almost looks like a light mobile. But is not, and I’m afraid that if you are looking for a high-end compact size, you should take a look at other alternatives.

Having said that, it is also necessary to mention that, the fact of having a rear with a “matte” finish, added to a narrower body, make the OnePlus 8 Pro a more comfortable terminal to hold and use than the Korean model, although the softness of its back makes it easier to slip from your hands when using it. Either way, regardless of the mobile you buy, it’s probably a good idea buy a good case.

The magic of 120 Hz

A feature that both protagonist models of this comparison share is the fact that have screens with one of the highest refresh rates that we have seen on a mobile to date – with the permission of the Red Magic 5G of Nubia and its bestial 144 Hz -. At 120 Hz, the feeling of fluidity and smoothness when using the devices is maximum, and I’m afraid that anyone who tries a terminal with this feature will have a hard time going back.

And it will be even more so if you try any of these two models, since it is very likely that we are facing the best screens included on a mobile both in terms of brightness, contrast, color rendering and touch response time. In fact they are very similar screens in all respects, to the point of making it practically impossible to choose one or the other based simply on their performance.

However, there is one aspect that makes the Galaxy S20 Ultra scores more points than its rival in this section, and, curiously, it is the fact dispense with lateral curves as pronounced as those of the OnePlus 8 Pro, that beyond a more modern aesthetic – in theory – not only does it not provide any clear value, but it can even frustrate the experience to some extent as it is the source of problems such as accidental touches on the sides of the panel or certain color aberrations.

Of course, the OnePlus 8 Pro also brings with it a clear advantage, such as the ability to use the screen at its maximum resolution – Quad HD + – in conjunction with its maximum refresh rate, something that, incomprehensibly, a mobile of almost 1,400 euros such as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, does not allow.

Beyond that, it is worth mentioning that both terminals have a fingerprint reader built into your screen, although the technology used by each brand is different. The Galaxy S20 Ultra uses an ultrasonic sensor, which on paper should offer a better result than the OnePlus 8 Pro’s optical reader, but in practice it’s only slightly faster, but more imprecise when it comes to unlocking.

Qualcomm> Exynos

When thousands of people have asked Samsung to stop using Exynos processors on their phones, it’s for a reason. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 of the OnePlus 8 Pro is superior to the chip that mounts the Samsung model in terms of efficiency, which ultimately translates into better autonomy; and also in terms of the ability to offer better performance without this increasing the temperature of the device by several degrees. The tests had already shown us, and when comparing the two reference models of each platform face to face.

Otherwise, it is undeniable that we are facing two beasts in terms of their technical section: 8 or 12 GB of RAM with 128 or 256 GB of storage for the OnePlus 8 Pro, and 12 or 16 GB

along with 128 or 512 GB for the S20 Ultra, in both cases using LPDDR5 and UFS 3.0 technology respectively. We also found generous batteries, 4,510 mAh and 5,000 mAh – although neither is any reference in terms of autonomy. The OnePlus is “to blame” for the sum of 120Hz and Quad HD, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra for its processor – compatible with two of the fastest fast-charging technologies, and of course Qi wireless charging compatibility.

Neither model is a benchmark in terms of autonomy.

But things change, and a lot, when talking about software. One UI 2.1 offers an experience much farther from what we know as Android “stock” than what it offers OxygenOS. Generally speaking, both layers of customization offer a smooth operation, consistent design – albeit very different from each other – and a number of useful functions and tools that we would not find in a terminal with AOSP-based software without any type of addition.

Both layers have their advantages and disadvantages, and I am afraid that here the choice of one or the other layer comes down to personal preferences. Personally, for offering an experience to the “cleaner” version of Android, and for taking a better tour regarding updates and support, OxygenOS It is the software I would bet my money on.

How about the cameras?

We come to the last section of this comparison, that of the photographic experience. Knowing both companies shouldn’t be difficult deduce which will be the device with the best cameras of the two. No? After all, OnePlus is known for trim in the photographic section of their mobiles to be able to offer a better result in the other areas, while Samsung, even with its problems, has been able to keep up the fight with the best photographic exponents throughout the years.

But surprisingly, it seems the rules have changed. This year, the OnePlus 8 Pro no longer offers a photographic result as mediocre as the previous models of the brand, but in most scenes, the device’s cameras are capable of generating fantastic captures, which come to exceed in certain situations the Samsung model. One image is worth a thousand words, and twenty images, even more:

In addition to the parity in the results offered by both cameras, it is necessary to take into account that, since its launch, Galaxy S20 Ultra suffers from focus problems by using its main 108 megapixel sensor. Also, OnePlus night mode seems to offer a better result in terms of capturing detail in low light situations, and preserving a white balance closer to that of the scene.

Still, there are aspects in which the Galaxy S20 Ultra is clearly superior. This is the case of selfies, where the OnePlus 8 Pro undoubtedly pales when faced with the large 40-megapixel front sensor of the Galaxy S20 Ultra; or at video capture. It also offers a better result when capturing images zoomed up to 10x thanks to the “periscope” type system that it integrates into its gigantic photographic module.

Price and where to buy





For the first time in its history, Oneplus has been able to leave behind the commitments that its models have been dragging for years and offer a phone that has it absolutely everything. From the already classic extreme power characteristic of the company, to a photographic system that, this time, is capable of offering first-class results.

Samsung, for its part, has in a way choked on its own ambition in trying to create the most advanced phone on the market, making mistakes –Mainly in relation to the photographic section– that do not seem worthy of what should be the best Android smartphone of all 2020.

It is clear that both are fantastic devices, each of them with its advantages and disadvantages. However, there are so many similarities between them that the difference 450 euros The one I was talking about at the beginning of the comparison becomes especially difficult to justify.

Follow Andro4all