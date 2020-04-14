The OnePlus 8 Pro continues much of the road that this was walking and, after a 7T Pro that landed as a more purely technical renovation, the early 2020 version comes another batch of features. To the mentioned water resistance and wireless charging are added the 5G as standard, an advanced 120 Hz display and a new extra photographic sensor, among others. Novelties that accumulate to increase, once again and probably not the last, its price.

This type of reverse Tesla, which came attacking a niche of early adopters, although this time in the first price range, is not the only manufacturer with difficulties in staying static in this regard. All you have to do is look at Xiaomi and its Mi 10 Pro, which doubles prices while following in the wake of the greats in their climb, already very comfortably above 1,000 euros. For OnePlus the promotion has been more progressive until reaching the 909 euros of the 8 Pro after five renovations and, at this point, all we have to do is ask the million dollar question: It already costs what others do, but is it worth it?

Separated at birth

In the OnePlus 8 Pro we see a design very similar to its predecessors, but also with a suspiciously similar plant to another terminal that we have already seen before. Its about Oppo Find X2 Pro, which has identical measurements in its casing, and really provides part of its novelties in a relatively traced way: QHD + display at 120 Hz and large diagonal, rejection of the motorized module in favor of a perforated camera the same place and, of course, great performance and 5G sponsored by the best of Qualcomm.

And it is so much Oppo like OnePlus are part of the BBK conglomerate, an electronics giant in China, which is who puts all the muscle in the manufacturing and R&D areas more basic. Historically, therefore, these suspiciously similar bodies have been found. However, despite a price escalation far from the trivial, the OnePlus 8 Pro still stops considerably below the Find X2 Pro and its 1,199 euros. Of course, there is still various differences it should not be overlooked.

Oppo Find X2

Oppo Find X2 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

screen

6.7 “OLED 19.8: 9, QHD + (1440p), 120Hz

6.7 “OLED 19.8: 9, QHD + (1440p), 120Hz

6.78 “OLED 19.8: 9, QHD + (1440p), 120Hz

Size

74 x 165 mm

74 x 165 mm

74 x 165 mm

Thickness

8.0 mm

8.8 mm

8.5 mm

Weight

187, 196 grams

200, 207 grams

199 grams

SoC

Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon 865

RAM

12 GB LPDDR5

12 GB LPDDR5

8.12 LPDDR5

Memory

256 GB UFS 3.0

512 GB UFS 3.0

128, 256 GB UFS 3.0

Main camera

48 MP (IMX586, 1/2 “) f / 1.7, 12 MP wide angle (IMX708, 1 / 2.4”) f / 2.2 and 3x 13 MP f / 2.2 zoom

48 MP (IMX689, 1 / 1.4 “) f / 1.7, angular 48 MP f / 2.2 and 5x 13 MP zoom f / 3.0

48 MP (IMX689, 1 / 1.4 “) f / 1.6, 3x 8 MP f / 2.4 zoom, 48 MP wide angle (IMX586, 1/2 “) f / 2.2 and 5 MP color filter

Frontal camera

32 MP, perforated

32 MP, perforated

16 MP f / 2.5, perforated

Drums

4,200 mAh, fast charge 65W

4,260 mAh, fast charge 65W

4,510 mAh30W fast charge

Wireless charging

Not

Not

Yes, 30W

Resist.

IP54

IP68

IP68

Biomet.

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Connect

5G (NSA and SA, Sub-6), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB C, no jack, single SIM

5G (NSA and SA, Sub-6), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB C, no jack, single SIM

5G (NSA and SA, Sub-6), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB C, without jack, Dual SIM

Price

999 euros

1,199 euros

909, 1,009 euros

Coincidence or not, Oppo also now escapes its innovative moving parts, allowing a more than deserved resistance to the elements. If you look, the Find X2 Pro has much more generous memories starting, which means that by themselves the distances in price are not so many. The oppo lacks wireless charging, but includes one wired up to twice as fast and one much more powerful zoom and entertaining.

If we are interested in the Oppo approach, perhaps it is worth considering the non-Pro version, which reduces its memory, photographic pretensions and liquid immersion capacity to preserve everything else. Saving 200 euros on the road, of course.

Small changes, big differences

With the 8 Pro, OnePlus makes some adjustments in terms of design that make the terminal recognize very similar to the view, but as a completely different smartphone when using it. We are now facing a mobile phone with a larger screen and battery, but which manages to be thinner, lighter and therefore comfortable and easy to use.

In this sense, the difference in weight with its twin Find X2 Pro, in terms of usability, though not just for density. The matte finish of the rear glass provides a extra grip for easy use, despite the larger dimensions of its screen, which is now somewhat longer.

A large screen, now more elongated and accessible in a lighter and more comfortable body

Great protagonist of this OnePlus 8 Pro is undoubtedly the panel under it, which now combines the QHD + resolution of the last generation with Enhanced 120 Hz, higher brightness outdoors, better calibration … and the same sides curved to excess. As we already mentioned with Oppo’s bet, this curve throws part of the work as a panel to the ground: it is more spectacular to see it, only when you are not using it. Also in use, throwing a fair amount of false or absent touches. It is no coincidence that Samsung, who released these aggressive screens in 2015, does nothing but backtrack on this aspect in its new models.

Yes the 120 Hz is appreciated, which with the exquisite configuration of OnePlus throw a great experience in terms of fluency, which will be up to 240 Hz of tactile sampling and minimum latencies, of only 25 ms. In this case, the jump from 90 Hz is already less noticeable than the one we saw last year from 60 Hz, in the same way that the 8K is already barely perceived in most scenarios, compared to the detail revolution seen with 4K. In this case it will be all or nothing: 60 or 120 Hz, there is no intermediate option.

That from this OnePlus 8 Pro these smartphones cease to be a mere ‘high-end technique’ to be a global proposal does not mean that the brand can lose a single millimeter of perception gained in the space of high performance. As expected, land with him full pack: Snapdragon 865 with 5G, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and fast UFS 3.0 memory.

And it is here where we find another of the great causes of the price increase of this terminal, by equipping the impeccable external 5G modem that Qualcomm forces in 2020, in addition to the main processor. And that taking into account that the OnePlus 8 Pro leaves aside support for 5G mmWave networks, faster –but still to be deployed in Spain, and will take longer to arrive–, so it is time to settle for the Sub-6 bands. A wise decision, at least for our part in the markets where the lowest frequencies dominate, since saving on these antennas keeps the price apart from growing even more.

Qualcomm and 5G, at the base of this sharp rise in price

This partially demolishes OnePlus’s argument for this year, which places one of the great advantages of the new generation of connectivity still to be implemented: that supporting 5G today we have a smartphone capable also in 3 to 5 years, the average durability of these devices today. For reference, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 + and S20 Ultra do have support for the upcoming bands.

That the OnePlus 8 Pro has a substantially higher battery This is good news, adding to the demands of a brighter and more reactive screen, as well as the new batch of networks – also on Wi-Fi. Although we have not been able to test these yet on this terminal, during the nearly a week with it, the battery has held up at these high resolutions and refresh rates. In any case, does not give the impression of having an amazing autonomy or beyond 5 hours with these settings and dominant use at home. I have to admit that I expected more.

As fast as cable, now and finally without it

It will be practical, now yes, to find support for the wireless chargingwhich is also as fast as cable. From OnePlus point to a wait that bears fruit after three years of work, and that is justified both by its quality and absence of heating. To tell the truth, warming up gets hot but it is nothing worrying or annoying, for lack of waiting for summer. But yes, the charger, which will be sold separately for another 69.95 euros, has a built-in fan that cools both the stand and the phone. And this will be heard when it works at full power, although it can be configured so that it is not.

Finally in this section, mention a Dolby Atmos certified sound, although similar in intensity –more than decent– and performance to that of the Find X2 Pro, we do find here at least a better equalization, with a more balanced, pleasant and noise-free stereo audio. The haptic response, up to 11% more powerful According to the Shenzhen brand, which especially points to the video game section, where the OnePlus 8 Pro develops a fluency at the level of the best.

At the command of the software we find Android 10 with Oxygen 10.5. It’s always nice to see how much useful functions incorporated, avoiding saturation of the menus and adding value to user. This time, continuing with its philosophy close to Google’s Android, it adds support to the Google One cloud storage system, although it does not seem that it will arrive by default with any subscription.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

screen

6.7 “OLED 19.5: 9, QHD + (1440p), 90Hz

6.7 “OLED 19.5: 9, QHD + (1440p), 90Hz

6.55 “OLED 20: 9, FullHD + (1080p), 90Hz

6.8 “OLED 19.8: 9, QHD + (1440p), 120Hz

Size

76 x 163 mm

76 x 163 mm

73 x 160 mm

74 x 165 mm

Thickness

8.8 mm

8.8 mm

8.0 mm

8.5 mm

Weight

206 grams

206 grams

180 grams

199 grams

SoC

Snapdragon 855, 7nm

Snapdragon 855+, 7nm

Snapdragon 865, 7nm

Snapdragon 865, 7nm

RAM

6, 8, 12 GB LPDDR4X

8.12 LPDDR4X

8.12 LPDDR4X

8.12 LPDDR5

Memory

128, 256 GB UFS 3.0

256GB UFS 3.0

128, 256 GB UFS 3.0

128, 256 GB UFS 3.0

Main camera

48 MP (IMX586, 1/2 “) f / 1.7, 3x 8 MP f / 2.4 zoom and 16 MP f / 2.2 wide

48 MP (IMX586, 1/2 “) f / 1.6, 3x 8 MP f / 2.4 zoom and 16 MP wide angle (IMX481, 1 / 3.1”) f / 2.2

48 MP (IMX586, 1/2 “) f / 1.8, wide 16 MP f / 2.2 and macro 2 MP

48 MP (IMX689, 1 / 1.4 “) f / 1.6, 3x 8 MP f / 2.4 zoom, 48 MP wide angle (IMX586, 1/2”) f / 2.2 and 5 MP color filter

Frontal camera

16 MP (IMX471, 1/3 “) f / 2.0, pop-up

16 MP (IMX471, 1/3 “) f / 2.0, pop-up

16 MP (IMX471, 1/3 “) f / 2.0, perforated

16 MP (IMX471, 1/3 “) f / 2.5 *, perforated

Drums

4,000 mAh, 30W fast charge

4,085 mAh, 30W fast charge

4,300 mAh, 30W fast charge

4,510 mAh, 30W fast charge, 30W wireless fast charge

Resist.

–

–

–

IP68

Biomet.

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Fingerprint sensor under display, optical

Connect

4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou

4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou

5G (NSA and SA, Sub-6), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou

5G (NSA and SA, Sub-6), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB C, without jack, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou

System

Android 9 Pie

Android 10

Android 10

Android 10

Launch.

may 2019

17 october 2019

April 21, 2020

April 21, 2020

Price

709, 759, 829 euros

759 euros

709, 809 euros

909, 1,009 euros

Four is more than three I guess

If OnePlus has corrected two of its major shortcomings in its design decisions with water resistance and support for wireless charging, what about the feature that best defines the high-end? Or what is the same, Where is your camera

There are also great innovations in a section that adds again, for the second consecutive year, one more sensor, in addition to renewing for the new wave of large sensors:

Main camera of 48 MP Sony IMX689, 1 / 1,4 “ in size, aperture f / 1.6, with OIS + EIS.

3x telephoto 8 MP, f / 2.4 aperture, with OIS.

Ultra wide angle 16MP Sony IMX586, 1/2 “in size and f / 2.2 aperture.

Color filter, at 5 MP and aperture f / 2.4.

While in the telephoto with three magnifications We did not find any news that indicates that we have new capabilities on board, the rest of the sensors do deserve a brief review. The main camera has a large format sensor and low-light performance, which will default to capturing 12 MP using pixel binning, while the super wide angle also levels up, incorporating what until now –and also in the OnePlus 8– was the main sensor in the OnePlus terminals.

Let’s see a few samples what the OnePlus 8 Pro is capable of in photography.

Ultra wide angle, auto

Main camera, auto

As we can see, the performance in broad daylight is very decent, easily solving situations with a large dynamic range.

Ultra wide angle, auto

Main camera, auto

3x zoom, auto

10x zoom, auto

The focal range covered by the new device is wide again, and it really doesn’t make any changes. It doesn’t make much sense to go beyond this zoom level in this test, beyond 3x all clipping is digital and quality plummets, as much as the brand talks about 30 increases. For reference, the Find X2 Pro –or the S20 Ultra, Huawei P30 Pro and P40 Pro …– does have a more powerful optical zoom, 5x that gives a little more game, although it also has a more voluminous module.

While this zoom ‘amount’ it’s more than enough and balanced yeah it is missing a renewal in the capabilities of this, that increase the level of detail achieved. And it is that these three increases are already very close to the detail that is obtained from the main sensor with good lighting, when we adjust the capture to the maximum resolution of 48 MP.

Ultra wide angle, auto

Main camera, auto

3x zoom, auto

As the light falls, we see how the matter is complicated to the wide angle and the telephoto, which suffer as previous OnePlus models did. To highlight is the performance of the main OnePlus 8 Pro sensor in the management of high lights avoiding burns, although in these scenes and in the car the processing is already somewhat more limited in its shadows. More aggressive scenes, in the gallery with all the photos at their original resolution.

Main camera, auto

Main camera, night mode

Also indoors we can take advantage of the new sensor, and its great sensitivity, which now allows you to see beyond the human eye. He Level of detail In these more extreme situations it is surprising and a good advance for OnePlus, although still far from the level of the best that Google, Huawei or Apple knows how to do. It is puzzling that using the night mode, the result is worse in some cases.

A breakthrough in photographic performance, though still far from the big ones, lands sponsored by the new sensory muscle

For its part, the OnePlus 5 MP sensor is what appears to be the most expendable of all, which seems to be simply a sensor with a filter for infrared photography. In fact, covering it shows how this sensor, the lower one, is activated only in the last of them all: photochromic. It does not help to correct the color in the other modes and It seems, so, an added sensor to fatten the data sheet without doing so much in price, and that will be liable to disappear in future versions. Although it is curious and to the most enthusiastic of mobile photography it can catch our attention.

Infrared color filter, photochromic mode

This last color filter makes captures that do not distinguish the color of the visible light, but the light that remains at frequencies below red. In this way, living things tend towards brown or reddish, whatever their color. The results are curious, but nothing called to stay and still very far from the quality of the other sensors, especially in low light, where we will see little more than smudges.

Remember that you can access the photographs in their original resolution by clicking on them, or see all and some more in this gallery.

In video we don’t see the extra power unlocking new recording modes by simply brute force. 4K at 60 frames per second and slow motion at 480 fps at 720p – or 240 fps at 1080p – the limits are still here. Yes it is activated, despite the ‘Single Frame 3-HDR’ mode, which allows HDR video recording –Although this mode does not work together with the more complete stabilization, which uses OIS and EIS–, and a third microphone located next to the flash allows zoom in audio while recording, as we saw in the Galaxy Note 10+.