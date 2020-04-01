Networks have always worked very well since Oneplus, and in times of confinement their good media work on the Internet is more than good for them to go warming up the atmosphere ahead of the arrival of their new hip flagship killers ’, OnePlus 8 that seem closer than ever.

The quantity and quality of leaks it had come up very much with images and details everywhere, OnePlus itself seemed satisfied with it sharing a collection of commemorative wallpapers-we already know that eight is a special number in China-, and today we have been able to see the OnePlus 8 Pro leaked in detail and in all its shades on the German website Winfuture.

In fact, the presentation is official since yesterday and will be held telematically next Tuesday, April 14, in an online event that will be broadcast live globally and where presumably we will meet the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, without reliable information about any other surprise that may come in the form of a wearable, a hypothetical OnePlus 8 Lite or similar devices.

OnePlus 8, everything we know about hardware, pricing and launch

Regarding what is known about the new OnePlus 8 Series, the truth is that a complete datasheet of the two main models has been filtered, which will repeat in glass and metal sandwich format, hugging the holes on the screen and betting on the multiple cameras with a rear of four sensors in the most advanced model.

It has also emerged that OnePlus will join the fashion of 120Hz for the refresh of the ‘Pro’ version, and obviously Qualcomm would give them all their power with the Snapdragon 865 in the lead of the hardware platform that we now present to you:

OnePlus 8 Series

Specifications OnePlus 8OnePlus 8 Pro

Display 6.55-inch FullHD + SuperAMOLED with 90Hz refresh rateSuperAMOLED 6.78-inch QuadHD + with 120Hz refresh rate

ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 865 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

RAM8 / 12GB LPDDR4x8 / 12GB LPDDR5

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear: 48 + 16 + 2 MP

Frontal: 16 MPRear: 48 + 48 + 8 + 5 MP

Frontal: 16 MP

Battery4,300 mAh with Warp Charge 30T (30W) fast charge 4,510 mAh with Warp Charge 30T (30W) fast charge, 30W wireless charge and 3W reverse wireless charge

Colors “Interstellar Glow”, black and greenBlack and green

Water resistance No Yes, IP68

For the rest, it seems that the young Chinese manufacturer wants keep raising the bar on their mobiles although this means also increasing final costs for the user, and price escalation likely to continue also in this eighth iteration of OnePlus hip flagship killers ’.

The release dates have not transpired, but it is most likely that we go to May for the start of its distribution, completely online as usual in OnePlus, while avoiding the problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the OnePlus 8 Pro in all its shades

Speaking specifically about the most performance model, the OnePlus 8 Pro will have 5G SA and NSA support to adapt to a future that is not yet coming, and that may now take a little longer, but that will offer high speed and low latency connectivity for the mobile experience to level up.

This model will be available in three shades, called Ultramarine Blue, Onyx Black and Glacial Green all of them with an attractive finish that changes as the light affects it, and that you can see in the following images in full detail:

OnePlus 8 Pro, in ‘Ultramarine Blue’ color

OnePlus 8 Pro, in ‘Onyx Black’ color

OnePlus 8 Pro, in ‘Glacial Green’ color

