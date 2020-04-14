With a high-end market with increasingly interesting bets, the OnePlus 8 Pro It arrives to offer what is the most premium bet of the brand -also the most expensive-, in order to measure yourself against the main manufacturers. Far gone was the expired promise to offer the same as a flagship at a bargain price.

Because looking for tickles in the high range is increasingly complicated, and for this you have to press, and a lot, in the specifications section. In this case, the technology does not put the scissors in the middle, and bets everything on a smartphone that is clearly oriented to hit the table in terms of quality and capacity.

OnePlus 8 Pro: a little more of everything

With a design that bets, again, for a curved screen on its sides to offer a greater immersion sensation, OnePlus now accompanies this with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. With the 90 Hz of past generations increasingly widespread, still few have this feature on their spec sheet.

OnePlus 8

Dimensions

165 x 74 x 8.5 mm

Weight

199 g

screen

6.78 “AMOLED, QHD +, 120Hz

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

RAM

8/12 GB

Memory

128/256 GB

Main camera

48 MP f / 1.6 + 8 MP f / 2.4 + 48 MP f / 2.2 + 5 MP f / 2.4

Frontal camera

16 MP f / 2.45

Main video camera

4K 30/60 fps, 1080p 30/60 fps, super slow-mo 720p 480 fps, 1080p 240 fps

Video front camera

1080p 30fps

Drums

4,510 mAh with fast charge 30 W

Biometrics

Fingerprint sensor under the screen

System

Android 10

Price

€ 909 (8 + 128 GB) / € 1,009 (12 + 256 GB)

Inside is a good compendium of components that place it clearly among the most capable of the moment, with up to 12 GB of RAM and the Snapdragon 865 processor –And 5G connectivity– to give life to the daily use of the terminal and that nothing is lacking in terms of power. Likewise, its 4,510 mAh battery with fast charge at 30 W is promised enough to last the day.

An important addition in this generation, in addition, is the resistance to water and dust with the IP68 certificate, greatly absent in previous models and reason for constant criticism of the brand.

The camera arrives quadruple at its rear, with two 48 MP sensors (main and wide angle), plus a telephoto camera with 3x magnification without loss of quality and a dedicated color filter for black and white shots.

OnePlus 8 Pro price and availability

The OnePlus 8 Pro will hit the shelves next day April, the 21st, in presale from this same day April 14 on the official website of the brand.

They will arrive in two different configurations: 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage (in Black Onyx color), for 909 euros; and 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage (in the colors Ice Green and Ultramarine Blue), for € 1,009.

