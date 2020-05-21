Last week the OnePlus 8 Pro surprised us with a function as unheard of right now in the sector as curious: a color filter of the main color camera lens called ‘Autumnal’ (autumnal), which at first glance is one of the options that come in the camera to modify in real time the color of the scene that we are going to photograph / record. But if you activate it and point the camera at an object, you may be surprised when you see through the screen.

Goodbye to the transparency filter

Although it is not an X-ray filter as such, Autumnal is capable of capturing and processing the infrared light around you, a light that is basically electromagnetic radiation capable of penetrating certain materials, such as thin plastics. The filter, along with a bit of mobile post-processing magic, results in uA false-color photo that passes through material surfaces and even some fabrics and fluids. And all this has not gone unnoticed in the community.

So much has been the viral commotion – you just have to see the number of new videos that have come out on YouTube – that OnePlus has come out to apologize and has issued an official statement on Weibo – the largest Chinese social network – to say that disable the filter, removing this option. According to the Chinese company “When planning the filter of the OnePlus 8 Pro, we wanted to take advantage the ability of the lens to perceive infrared light to provide users with a uniquely textured photo-style effect. ”

“However, recently based on user feedback, we have found that under very specific environmental conditions the filter may have a slight perspective effect on specific materials at close range” Therefore, the filter has been temporarily deactivated through a software update, and within a week they will complete the operation and Autumnal will no longer be accessible.

Legal measures

Given the violation of the potential privacy rights that this filter represents, OnePlus have decided to “take legal measures to defend our brand and the rights of users against false images, the malicious orientation of public opinion and personal attacks ”.

There is no doubt that a mobile photo camera that is capable of seeing through materials is certainly somewhat controversial. Will this be the first and last time we will see something like this in the smartphone sector?