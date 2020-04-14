He OnePlus 8 It will be the letter that the Asian firm, already well-known in the field of smartphones, plays against the rest of the technology companies in the sector in this first section of the year. A renovation that gives a facelift to the brand’s terminals after the last iteration and that arrive with the intention of convincing that – despite the higher price – they continue to be the most attractive bet.

Because one of the keys to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro is its higher price, which comes at the height of improvements that, although they place the new devices among the best of the moment in terms of specifications, continue to distance them from the promise of the bass price that was so repeated in the past. Something similar to what was observed, very recently, with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro.

Fortunately, as mentioned, the fact of increasing its cost also translates into a qualitative advance that puts these terminals on a par with the main competitors, allowing you to measure yourself with the main manufacturers of the moment.

OnePlus 8 Pro: power and design

Attractive, as always, from a design point of view, the OnePlus 8 features first a large 6.55-inch AMOLED panel that repeats one of the added stars of its predecessor: the 90 Hz refresh rate. Thanks to it, the daily experience of using the terminal becomes more fluid and pleasant.

OnePlus 8

Dimensions

160.2 x 72.9 x 8.0 mm

Weight

180 g

screen

6.55 “AMOLED, FHD +, 90 Hz

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

RAM

8/12 GB

Memory

128/256 GB

Main camera

48 MP f / 1.75 + 2 MP f / 2.4 + 16 MP f / 2.2

Frontal camera

16 MP f / 2.0

Main video camera

4K 30/60 fps, 1080p 30/60 fps, super slow-mo 720p 480 fps, 1080p 240 fps

Video front camera

1080p 30fps

Drums

4,300 mAh with 30 W fast charge

Biometrics

Fingerprint sensor under the screen

System

Android 10

Price

€ 709 (8 + 128 GB) / € 809 (12 + 256 GB)

On this occasion, the front comes with a front camera perforated on the same screen, a growing trend also among smartphone manufacturers. Under it, in addition to the fingerprint reader, one of the reasons for the increase in its price: the Snapdragon 865 processor, from Qualcomm, and its inherent ability – modem – to provide 5G connectivity to the device.

It is accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of RAM and a 4,300 mAh battery with fast charge at 30 W, which allows the tank to be filled in half in 22 minutes. With this, they end up presenting a configuration with few drawbacks in what power and performance you can venture.

The camera section is marked by a 40 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle and a macro; while the front one stays at 16 MP.

OnePlus 8: price and availability

The OnePlus 8 will arrive in Spain next day April, the 21st, being able to buy through the brand’s own website, where it can be booked this same April 14. It will do so in the two configurations detailed above: 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM, or 256 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM.

It will do so at a price of 709 euros for the first one, available in Onyx Black and Ice Blue; and of € 809 for the rest, whose colors are Glacial Green and Interstellar Bright.

👇 More in Explica.co