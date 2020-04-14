As planned, today we have met the latest high-end mobiles, the new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, which renew the OnePlus 7T from about half a year ago with even more power and better features.
OnePlus renews its most powerful mobiles with many of the trends that are dominating this 2020, and the question that remains in the air is the same as always: How are they against their competition? To find out, we pitted the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro against Huawei P40 / Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 / S20 +, Xiaomi Mi 10 / Pro, Google Pixel 4 / XL, iPhone 11 / Pro Max, Sony Xperia 1 II and Realme X50 Pro.
OnePlus 8 Pro review on video
60 Hz is a thing of the past
After several generations where OnePlus bet on the motorized camera and notch, in the OnePlus 8 both models agree, opting for the perforated front camera in the top left-hand corner. It is a solution that we are seeing in more and more terminals of all ranges this 2020, although there are still exceptions in the high range.
Motorized camera over: perforation on the screen for both OnePlus 8
Almost all the high-end also bets on the perforated screen one or two lenses (Like the Huawei P40 or the Realme X50 Pro), although Apple remains immovable for the moment with its wide notch on its iPhone 11 and Sony and Google go it alone, mounting the cameras the old-fashioned way, in the upper frame.
As for the screen itself, taking into account that all the high-end Android -except for the Pixels and the Sony Xperia 1 II- include the fingerprint reader under the screen, it is foreseeable that OLED and AMOLED panels prevail In front of the LCDs, with the only representative of the iPhone 11. OnePlus opts for a 6.55-inch screen for the OnePlus 8 and a slightly larger one, 6.78 inches for the Pro model, very much in line with the competition.
Where they also agree the vast majority of the high-end is in increase screen refresh. The OnePlus 8 reaches 90 Hz, while the Pro model raises the bar to 120 Hz. Today, this refreshment increase has already become almost mandatory in the high-end, only missing in the Huawei P40 and iPhone 11. The rest of the competition reaches 90 Hz or 120 Hz, like the Samsung Galaxy S20.
Many lenses and more megapixels
If in the OnePlus 7T both the normal model and the Pro had a triple camera, this time there is disparity, despite the fact that almost the same design is maintained: OnePlus 8 has triple camera and OnePlus 8 Pro, quad. It is noteworthy that the design line is maintained with the lenses centered and vertically, while the competition has largely opted for cameras in a square module.
The OnePlus 8 mounts a 48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP triple camera, with wide angle and macro, while the OnePlus 8 Pro maintains the main sensor, but increases the wide angle to 48 MP, adds an 8 MP telephoto and adds another 5 MP sensor with color filter. It is a combination not very different from that of the Huawei P40 or the Realme X50 Pro, although some competing models have already opted for the 64 MP (such as Samsung) or the 108 MP (such as Xiaomi).
Several competing models mount dual or ToF front camera
In front, the two OnePlus 8 share a 16 MP portrait shutter, a little short in relation to the competition, especially if we consider that several mobiles are betting on the dual camera such as the 32 MP + IR Sensor of the Huawei P40 or the 8 MP + ToF and 12 MP + ToF of the Google Pixel 4 and iPhone 11 respectively.
Wireless charging and 5G for (almost) everyone
As for power, we have the same suspects as always, each with the most powerful at your disposal. OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme and Sony with Snapdragon 865, Huawei with Kirin 990, Samsung with Exynos 990 and Apple with their own Apple A13 Bionic. The only exception is Google, which being one of the last to renew the terminals, is usually one step behind, with Snapdragon 855.
These latest processors come hand in hand with factory 5G connectivity, so it is inevitable that the vast majority of the latest high-end phones are 5G, including the OnePlus 8. We have very few exceptions in our comparison: the Google Pixel 4 and the iPhone 11.
As for the battery, it is standardizing to exceed 4,000 mAh, with a OnePlus 8 with a 4,300 mAh battery and a OnePlus 8 Pro that reaches 4,510 mAh. It’s on the line -with the exception of the 2,800 mAh of the Pixel 4- and finally includes support for wireless charging, in the Pro model.
Wireless charging comes through the front door to the OnePlus 8 Pro, with 30W wireless charging
The OnePlus 8 Pro includes wireless charging just like the Samsung Galaxy S20, Xiaomi Mi 10, Google Pixel 4 and Sony Xperia 1 II. It also arrives with a 30W load – the same as the cable load – being the fastest wireless charging. In wired charging, however, those 30W fall a bit short when compared to the 65W fast charge of the Realme X50 Pro or the 50W of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro.
Comparison chart
As always, we leave you one comparative table with the main characteristics from all terminals. For ease of reading, we have divided the table in two, first with the OnePlus 8 versus the Huawei P40, Samsung Galaxy S20, Xiaomi Mi 10, Google Pixel 4, Sony Xperia 1 II and iPhone 11.
OnePlus 8
Huawei P40
Samsung Galaxy S20
Xiaomi Mi 10
Google Pixel 4
Sony Xperia 1 II
iPhone 11
screen
Fluid AMOLED 6,55 “
Full HD +
90 Hz
OLED 6.1 “
Full HD +
AMOLED 6.2 “
Quad HD +
120 Hz
AMOLED 6.67 “
Full HD +
90 Hz
OLED 5.7 “
Full HD +
90 Hz
OLED 6.5 “
4K
Motion Blur Reduction
IPS LCD 6.1 “
Full HD +
Dimensions and weight
160.2 x 72.9 x 8mm
180 g
148.9 x 71.06 x 8.5mm
175 g.
151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm
163 g.
162.6 x 74.8 x 8.96 mm
208 g.
147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2 mm
162 g.
166 x 72 x 7.9 mm
181 g.
150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
194 g
Processor
Snapdragon 865
Kirin 990
Exynos 990
Snapdragon 865
Snapdragon 855
Snapdragon 865
Apple A13 Bionic
RAM
8/12 GB
8 GB
8/12 GB
8/12 GB
6 GB
8 GB
4GB
Storage
128/256 GB
128 GB
128 GB
128/256 GB
64/128 GB
256 GB
64/128/256 GB
Frontal camera
16 MP f / 2.0
32 megapixels
IR sensor
10 MP f / 2.2
20 MP f / 2.0
8 MP, f / 2.0
ToF 3D
8 MP
12MP f / 2.2
TOF 3D
Rear camera
48 MP f / 1.75
16 MP f / 2.2 wide angle
2 MP f / 2.4 macro
50 MP
16MP ultra wide angle
8MP 3x optical zoom telephoto lens
12 MP f / 2.2 ultra wide angle
12 MP f / 1.8, wide angle
64 MP f / 2.0 telephoto lens
108 MP
13 MP ultra wide angle
2 MP macro
2 MP bokeh
12.2 MP, f / 1.7
16 MP, f / 2.4 telephoto
12 MP f / 2.2 16mm
12 MP f / 1.7 24mm
12 MP f / 2.4 70mm
iToF 3D
12 MP f / 1.8
12 MP f / 2.4 wide angle
Drums
4,300 mAh
Warp Charge 30T
3,800 mAh
Fast charge
4,000 mAh
Fast charge
Wireless charging
4,780 mAh
30W fast charge
30W wireless charging
Reversible wireless charging 10W
2800 mAh
Fast charging 18W
Wireless charging
4,000 mAh
Fast charge 21W Power Delivery
Wireless charging
3,969 mAh
Fast charging 18W
Wireless charging
Others
5G SA / NSA
Fingerprint reader on the screen
5G SA / NSA
Fingerprint reader on the screen
IP53
5G SA / NSA
Fingerprint reader on the screen
IP68
5G SA / NSA
Fingerprint reader on the screen
4G
Facial recognition
5G sub6
Fingerprint reader on the side
4G
Face ID
We continue with the comparative table that includes the most powerful variants of the latest high-end. We have the OnePlus 8 Pro against the Huawei P40 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 +, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Google Pixel 4 XL, Realme X50 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
OnePlus 8 Pro
Huawei P40 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 +
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Google Pixel 4 XL
Realme X50 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
screen
Fluid AMOLED 6.78 “
QHD + HDR
90/120 Hz
OLED 6.58 “
Full HD +
90 Hz
AMOLED 6.7 “
QHD +
120 Hz
AMOLED 6.67 “
Full HD +
90 Hz
OLED 5.7 “
Full HD +
90 Hz
AMOLED 6.44 “
Full HD +
90 Hz
OLED 5.8 “
1125 x 2436
Dimensions and weight
165.3 x 74.35 x 8.5 mm
199 g.
158.2 x 72.6 x 8.95 mm
203 g.
161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm
186 g.
162.6 x 74.8 x 8.96 mm
208 g
147.05 x 68.8 x 8.2 mm
193 g.
158.96 x 74.24 x 9.36 mm
207 g.
144 x 71.4 x 8.1mm
188 g
Processor
Snapdragon 865
Kirin 990
Exynos 990
Snapdragon 865
Snapdragon 855
Snapdragon 865
Apple A13 Bionic
RAM
8/12 GB
8 GB RAM
8/12 GB
12 GB
6 GB
6/8/12 GB
4GB
Storage
128/256 GB
256 GB
128/512 GB
512 GB
64/128 GB
128/256 GB
64/256/512 GB
Frontal camera
16 MP f / 2.45
32 MP
IR sensor
10 MP f / 2.2
20 MP f / 2.0
8 MP angular
ToF 3D
32 MP f / 2.5
8 MP f / 2.2 ultra panoramic
12 MP f / 2.2
TOF 3D
Rear camera
48 MP f / 1.78 Sony IMX689
48 MP f / 2.2 wide angle
8 MP f / 2.44 telephoto
5 MP f / 2.4 color filter
50 MP
40MP ultra wide angle
8 MP telephoto
ToF sensor
12 MP f / 2.2 ultra-wide
12 MP f / 1.8 wide angle
64 MP f / 2.0 telephoto
ToF sensor
108 MP
13 MP ultra wide angle
2 MP macro
2 MP bokeh
10X Hybrid Zoom Telephoto
16 MP telephoto
12.2 MP
64 MP f / 1.8 telephoto
8 MP f / 2.3 ultra panoramic
13 MP f / 2.5 telephoto 2x
2 MP monochrome
12 MP
12 MP f / 1.8 wide angle
12 MP f / 2.4 telephoto
Drums
4,510 mAh
30W fast charge
30W wireless charging
4,200 mAh
Fast charge 40W
27W wireless charging
4,500 mAh
Fast charge
Fast wireless charging
4,500 mAh
50W fast charge
30W wireless charging
3,700 mAh
Fast charge
Wireless charging
4,200 mAh
65W super fast charging
3,179 mAh
Fast charge
Wireless charging
Others
5G SA / NSA
Fingerprint reader on the screen
5G SA / NSA
On-screen fingerprint reader
4G / 5G
Fingerprint reader on the screen
5G SA / NSA
Fingerprint reader on the screen
4G
Facial recognition
5G SA / NSA
Fingerprint reader under the screen
4G
FaceID