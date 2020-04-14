As planned, today we have met the latest high-end mobiles, the new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, which renew the OnePlus 7T from about half a year ago with even more power and better features.

OnePlus renews its most powerful mobiles with many of the trends that are dominating this 2020, and the question that remains in the air is the same as always: How are they against their competition? To find out, we pitted the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro against Huawei P40 / Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 / S20 +, Xiaomi Mi 10 / Pro, Google Pixel 4 / XL, iPhone 11 / Pro Max, Sony Xperia 1 II and Realme X50 Pro.

60 Hz is a thing of the past

After several generations where OnePlus bet on the motorized camera and notch, in the OnePlus 8 both models agree, opting for the perforated front camera in the top left-hand corner. It is a solution that we are seeing in more and more terminals of all ranges this 2020, although there are still exceptions in the high range.

Motorized camera over: perforation on the screen for both OnePlus 8

Almost all the high-end also bets on the perforated screen one or two lenses (Like the Huawei P40 or the Realme X50 Pro), although Apple remains immovable for the moment with its wide notch on its iPhone 11 and Sony and Google go it alone, mounting the cameras the old-fashioned way, in the upper frame.

As for the screen itself, taking into account that all the high-end Android -except for the Pixels and the Sony Xperia 1 II- include the fingerprint reader under the screen, it is foreseeable that OLED and AMOLED panels prevail In front of the LCDs, with the only representative of the iPhone 11. OnePlus opts for a 6.55-inch screen for the OnePlus 8 and a slightly larger one, 6.78 inches for the Pro model, very much in line with the competition.

Where they also agree the vast majority of the high-end is in increase screen refresh. The OnePlus 8 reaches 90 Hz, while the Pro model raises the bar to 120 Hz. Today, this refreshment increase has already become almost mandatory in the high-end, only missing in the Huawei P40 and iPhone 11. The rest of the competition reaches 90 Hz or 120 Hz, like the Samsung Galaxy S20.

Many lenses and more megapixels

If in the OnePlus 7T both the normal model and the Pro had a triple camera, this time there is disparity, despite the fact that almost the same design is maintained: OnePlus 8 has triple camera and OnePlus 8 Pro, quad. It is noteworthy that the design line is maintained with the lenses centered and vertically, while the competition has largely opted for cameras in a square module.

The OnePlus 8 mounts a 48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP triple camera, with wide angle and macro, while the OnePlus 8 Pro maintains the main sensor, but increases the wide angle to 48 MP, adds an 8 MP telephoto and adds another 5 MP sensor with color filter. It is a combination not very different from that of the Huawei P40 or the Realme X50 Pro, although some competing models have already opted for the 64 MP (such as Samsung) or the 108 MP (such as Xiaomi).

Several competing models mount dual or ToF front camera

In front, the two OnePlus 8 share a 16 MP portrait shutter, a little short in relation to the competition, especially if we consider that several mobiles are betting on the dual camera such as the 32 MP + IR Sensor of the Huawei P40 or the 8 MP + ToF and 12 MP + ToF of the Google Pixel 4 and iPhone 11 respectively.

Wireless charging and 5G for (almost) everyone

As for power, we have the same suspects as always, each with the most powerful at your disposal. OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme and Sony with Snapdragon 865, Huawei with Kirin 990, Samsung with Exynos 990 and Apple with their own Apple A13 Bionic. The only exception is Google, which being one of the last to renew the terminals, is usually one step behind, with Snapdragon 855.

These latest processors come hand in hand with factory 5G connectivity, so it is inevitable that the vast majority of the latest high-end phones are 5G, including the OnePlus 8. We have very few exceptions in our comparison: the Google Pixel 4 and the iPhone 11.

As for the battery, it is standardizing to exceed 4,000 mAh, with a OnePlus 8 with a 4,300 mAh battery and a OnePlus 8 Pro that reaches 4,510 mAh. It’s on the line -with the exception of the 2,800 mAh of the Pixel 4- and finally includes support for wireless charging, in the Pro model.

Wireless charging comes through the front door to the OnePlus 8 Pro, with 30W wireless charging

The OnePlus 8 Pro includes wireless charging just like the Samsung Galaxy S20, Xiaomi Mi 10, Google Pixel 4 and Sony Xperia 1 II. It also arrives with a 30W load – the same as the cable load – being the fastest wireless charging. In wired charging, however, those 30W fall a bit short when compared to the 65W fast charge of the Realme X50 Pro or the 50W of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro.

Comparison chart

As always, we leave you one comparative table with the main characteristics from all terminals. For ease of reading, we have divided the table in two, first with the OnePlus 8 versus the Huawei P40, Samsung Galaxy S20, Xiaomi Mi 10, Google Pixel 4, Sony Xperia 1 II and iPhone 11.

OnePlus 8

Huawei P40

Samsung Galaxy S20

Xiaomi Mi 10

Google Pixel 4

Sony Xperia 1 II

iPhone 11

screen

Fluid AMOLED 6,55 “

Full HD +

90 Hz

OLED 6.1 “

Full HD +

AMOLED 6.2 “

Quad HD +

120 Hz

AMOLED 6.67 “

Full HD +

90 Hz

OLED 5.7 “

Full HD +

90 Hz

OLED 6.5 “

4K



Motion Blur Reduction

IPS LCD 6.1 “

Full HD +

Dimensions and weight

160.2 x 72.9 x 8mm

180 g

148.9 x 71.06 x 8.5mm

175 g.

151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm

163 g.

162.6 x 74.8 x 8.96 mm

208 g.

147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2 mm

162 g.

166 x 72 x 7.9 mm

181 g.

150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm

194 g

Processor

Snapdragon 865

Kirin 990

Exynos 990

Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon 855

Snapdragon 865

Apple A13 Bionic

RAM

8/12 GB

8 GB

8/12 GB

8/12 GB

6 GB

8 GB

4GB

Storage

128/256 GB

128 GB

128 GB

128/256 GB

64/128 GB

256 GB

64/128/256 GB

Frontal camera

16 MP f / 2.0

32 megapixels

IR sensor

10 MP f / 2.2

20 MP f / 2.0

8 MP, f / 2.0

ToF 3D

8 MP

12MP f / 2.2

TOF 3D

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.75

16 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

2 MP f / 2.4 macro

50 MP

16MP ultra wide angle

8MP 3x optical zoom telephoto lens

12 MP f / 2.2 ultra wide angle

12 MP f / 1.8, wide angle

64 MP f / 2.0 telephoto lens

108 MP

13 MP ultra wide angle

2 MP macro

2 MP bokeh

12.2 MP, f / 1.7

16 MP, f / 2.4 telephoto

12 MP f / 2.2 16mm

12 MP f / 1.7 24mm

12 MP f / 2.4 70mm

iToF 3D

12 MP f / 1.8

12 MP f / 2.4 wide angle

Drums

4,300 mAh

Warp Charge 30T

3,800 mAh

Fast charge

4,000 mAh

Fast charge

Wireless charging

4,780 mAh

30W fast charge

30W wireless charging

Reversible wireless charging 10W

2800 mAh

Fast charging 18W

Wireless charging

4,000 mAh

Fast charge 21W Power Delivery

Wireless charging

3,969 mAh

Fast charging 18W

Wireless charging

Others

5G SA / NSA

Fingerprint reader on the screen

5G SA / NSA

Fingerprint reader on the screen

IP53

5G SA / NSA

Fingerprint reader on the screen

IP68

5G SA / NSA

Fingerprint reader on the screen

4G

Facial recognition

5G sub6

Fingerprint reader on the side

4G

Face ID

We continue with the comparative table that includes the most powerful variants of the latest high-end. We have the OnePlus 8 Pro against the Huawei P40 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 +, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Google Pixel 4 XL, Realme X50 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

OnePlus 8 Pro

Huawei P40 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Google Pixel 4 XL

Realme X50 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

screen

Fluid AMOLED 6.78 “

QHD + HDR

90/120 Hz

OLED 6.58 “

Full HD +

90 Hz

AMOLED 6.7 “

QHD +



120 Hz

AMOLED 6.67 “

Full HD +

90 Hz

OLED 5.7 “

Full HD +

90 Hz

AMOLED 6.44 “

Full HD +

90 Hz

OLED 5.8 “

1125 x 2436

Dimensions and weight

165.3 x 74.35 x 8.5 mm

199 g.

158.2 x 72.6 x 8.95 mm

203 g.

161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm

186 g.

162.6 x 74.8 x 8.96 mm

208 g

147.05 x 68.8 x 8.2 mm

193 g.

158.96 x 74.24 x 9.36 mm

207 g.

144 x 71.4 x 8.1mm

188 g

Processor

Snapdragon 865

Kirin 990

Exynos 990

Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon 855

Snapdragon 865

Apple A13 Bionic

RAM

8/12 GB

8 GB RAM

8/12 GB

12 GB

6 GB

6/8/12 GB

4GB

Storage

128/256 GB

256 GB

128/512 GB

512 GB

64/128 GB

128/256 GB

64/256/512 GB

Frontal camera

16 MP f / 2.45

32 MP

IR sensor

10 MP f / 2.2

20 MP f / 2.0

8 MP angular

ToF 3D

32 MP f / 2.5

8 MP f / 2.2 ultra panoramic

12 MP f / 2.2

TOF 3D

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.78 Sony IMX689

48 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

8 MP f / 2.44 telephoto

5 MP f / 2.4 color filter

50 MP

40MP ultra wide angle

8 MP telephoto

ToF sensor

12 MP f / 2.2 ultra-wide

12 MP f / 1.8 wide angle

64 MP f / 2.0 telephoto

ToF sensor

108 MP

13 MP ultra wide angle

2 MP macro

2 MP bokeh

10X Hybrid Zoom Telephoto

16 MP telephoto

12.2 MP

64 MP f / 1.8 telephoto

8 MP f / 2.3 ultra panoramic

13 MP f / 2.5 telephoto 2x

2 MP monochrome

12 MP

12 MP f / 1.8 wide angle

12 MP f / 2.4 telephoto

Drums

4,510 mAh

30W fast charge

30W wireless charging

4,200 mAh

Fast charge 40W

27W wireless charging

4,500 mAh

Fast charge

Fast wireless charging

4,500 mAh

50W fast charge

30W wireless charging

3,700 mAh

Fast charge

Wireless charging

4,200 mAh

65W super fast charging

3,179 mAh

Fast charge

Wireless charging

Others

5G SA / NSA

Fingerprint reader on the screen

5G SA / NSA

On-screen fingerprint reader

4G / 5G

Fingerprint reader on the screen

5G SA / NSA

Fingerprint reader on the screen

4G

Facial recognition

5G SA / NSA

Fingerprint reader under the screen

4G

FaceID