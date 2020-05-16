Another Friday, another day of offers to give us a joy. As is customary in this house, we will collect for you the best offers on compatible mobile accessories, discounts on applications and more. Hunting for bargains is the best friend of savings, with a view to finding the best prices on technological products.

This week we have selected phones of various ranges, all of them with a price more than adjusted and with a good discount compared to its original price. Among them we find proposals such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S, the OnePlus 8 or the Huawei P40 Lite E at prices of authentic demolition.

Mobile phones on offer

Motorola G8 Power: The Motorola G8 Power Motor is a complete commitment to battery and clean software. You can get this great mid-range mobile for just 199 euros in its 6 + 64 GB version. Get 5,000mAh at this price is to think about it.

Samsung Galaxy S8: Despite having a time, being able to get a high-end mobile at a mid-range price is not a trivial matter. The Samsung Galaxy S8 still has a screen, camera and multimedia sections well above some current mid-range phones and its price on Amazon has recently dropped to 249 euros. We have to take into account that the updates have gone into the background (still receiving security patches, even so), but if we value multimedia before anything else, it’s a good option.

Samsung Galaxy M20: The Samsung Galaxy M20 is a fairly solvent mid-range proposal and its price has dropped to 159 euros on Amazon. For this figure we are taking a 5,000mAh battery, a good Full HD + panel and the One UI experience, for lovers of the company’s personalization layer. A knockdown price for a fairly solvent mid-range.

Huawei P Smart 2019: The 2019 Huawei P Smart is a rather striking proposal at the design level. It can be purchased on Amazon for just 146 euros, a great price for a low-medium solvent range for basic tasks, with 64 GB of internal memory and a double camera on their backs.

Huawei P Smart 2019 15.8 cm (6.21 “) 3 GB 64 GB Hybrid Dual SIM slot 4G Blue 3400 mAh – Smartphone (15.8 cm (6.21”), 3 GB, 64 GB, 13 MP, Android 9.0, Blue)

Samsung Galaxy A30S: A humble mobile for basic use is the recent Samsung Galaxy A30S, a terminal that can be purchased for just 199 euros at PcComponentes. It highlights its 4,000mAh battery and its triple camera system, quite versatile to include a wide angle.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T: for only 175 euros in PcComponentes we can get the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T, a brilliant midrange with 64 GB of internal memory. This mobile has a Snapdragon 665, triple camera, infrared sensor, headphone jack and everything you need to have a more than complete user experience.

Realme X2 Pro: If you want a balanced high-end, this is your phone. The Realme X2 Pro, eye, in its version of 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory (much more than some current high-end), can be purchased at PcComponentes for only 449.01 euros. A winning price for a terminal with a 90Hz panel, Snapdragon 855+ and a user experience worthy of a terminal that can cost twice as much.

Huawei P30 Lite: Enjoying Google services, the P30 Lite remains a winning choice in the mid-range. You can take it home buying it in El Corte Inglés for only 259.90 euros, a fairly adjusted price for an interesting proposal. This model has triple camera, 6.51-inch screen And in this case, a great memory configuration of 6 GB of RAM + 256 GB of internal storage, almost nothing.

OnePlus 8: Being one of the high-end of the moment, the OnePlus 8 can be purchased for just 619 euros in Tuimeilibre. A spectacular price for a high-end with the Snapdragon 865, 90Hz refresh rate, 4,300mAh battery and OxygenOS, one of the best customization layers of the moment.

Huawei Y5 2019: if what we want is a basic mobile for less than 100 euros, at PcComponentes we can get the Huawei Y5 2019 for just 99 euros. A simple proposal to use with WhatsApp, email and the occasional basic game without leaving us too much money.

Accessories offers

Amazfit Bip: The Amazfit Bip is the king of simple and good value for money smartwatches. We can get it with a Spanish guarantee in El Corte Inglés for just 41.99 euros, little more than it costs a Mi Band to take to our wrist a watch with a beautiful design and a much larger panel. By the way, its battery lasts almost a month using it to the fullest.

Huawei Watch GT2: taking home for just 169 euros one of the best smartwatches on the market is a bargain. Amazon gives this price for the Huawei Watch GT2, a great proposal to monitor our sports performance.

Huawei Watch GT 2e: If we want a more youthful design, the Huawei GT 2e complies with the evolution of the previous model. It is one that only costs 159 euros on Amazon, good price for a watch with 14 days of battery and all kinds of functions related to the sports field.

HUAWEI Watch GT 2e Sport – AMOLED Smartwatch 1.39-inch screen, 2 weeks battery, GPS, Black Color

Lenovo Smart Clock: If you want a smart screen with the integrated Google Assistant, you can get the Lenovo Smart Clock for just 39.99 euros in El Corte Inglés. A good device to control your music, control household gadgets and much more for very little money.

