Everything indicates that its presentation will be held in the middle of next April, but it has been several months since we received the first leaks with the models in the series OnePlus 8 as protagonists. And yet, it doesn’t appear that the barrage of information about the Shenzhen-based firm’s new terminals is going to stop for now.

On this occasion, the renowned leaker Ishan Agarwal has been in charge of bringing to light the full data sheets of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, the two star terminals that the company would plan to announce on the 15th of next month, and that in theory would arrive accompanied by the OnePlus 8 Lite.

Snapdragon 865 and 90 Hz display for the OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

specs

6.55-inch FullHD + SuperAMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

RAM8 / 12GB LPDDR4x

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear: 48 + 16 + 2 MP

Frontal: 16 MP

Battery 4.300 mAh with fast charge Warp Charge 30T (30W)

Glow colors, black and green

Water resistance: No

If we ignore the leaked information, everything points to the OnePlus 8 will be a kind of slightly updated version of the OnePlus 7 Pro. At least that suggests its technical data sheet, which includes a 6.55-inch Full HD + SuperAMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, and a photographic system traced to that of the previous model, consisting of a triple rear sensor of 48, 16 and 2 megapixels respectively, and a front one of 16.

As news, we see a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor to which are added 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128 or 256 GB of internal UFS 3.0 storage. Its battery amounts to 4,300 mAh of capacity, and the Warp Charge 30T fast charging system is maintained, which would support up to 30W of power.

Beyond that, the “filter” indicates that the terminal will come in three different colors, being two of them new: a green tone, and another called “Glow”, of which more details are unknown until now.

The “Pro” model debuts wireless charging and water resistance

OnePlus 8 Pro

specs

6.78-inch QuadHD + SuperAMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

RAM8 / 12GB LPDDR5

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear: 48 + 48 + 8 + 5 MP

Frontal: 16 MP

4,510 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T (30W) fast charge, 30W wireless charging and 3W reverse wireless charging

Colors Black and green

Water resistance Yes, IP68

For second consecutive Year, OnePlus leaves heavy artillery exclusive to its “Pro” model. The OnePlus 8 Pro would be the first terminal of the brand to have a 120Hz refresh rate display, which would also increase its size to 6.78 inches, while its resolution becomes Quad HD + just as it was in the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro.

Although the same processor is maintained, we would find interesting changes regarding its memory, since RAM becomes based on LPDDR5 technology, faster and more efficient than the technology used by the “normal” model. In that sense, the battery grows up to 4,510 mAh, and for the first time in the history of OnePlus is offered wireless charging support, supporting a power of up to 30W, and being possible to “share” the battery thanks to the reverse wireless charging system.

There are also differences in their photographic system. Apparently, OnePlus would have decided to give its new flagship a quad rear camera led by two 48-megapixel sensors, a third 8-megapixel sensor, and finally a 5-megapixel camera.

Another striking detail would be the inclusion of IP68 certification which ensures resistance to water and dust. But there is more: thanks to a second leak, from the iGeeksblog portal, we can take a first look at what would be the first official render of the device, which shows what appears to be the new green color that the company will debut next to the new series of phones.

Follow Andro4all