Before starting this comparison, let me tell you that if you have come this far and have a OnePlus 7 Pro I hope it is for Pure curiosity and to see what differences the new generation of the OnePlus reference phone brings, and not because your idea is to change your current mobile for the new model. Really don’t do it. The OnePlus 7 Pro is still one of the best existing smartphones today, and the improvements that this new generation introduces, although interesting, do not justify the fact of getting rid of a fantastic mobile as the OnePlus 7 Pro still is, much less pay the more than 900 euros of the new generation. Unless the money doesn’t matter to you in the least, of course.

That said, the reality is that the changes introduced by the new model are interesting, and most of them come to fill the – few – deficiencies that were present in the past generation.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro, comparative

OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro

Specifications OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 8 Pro

Dimensions 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8mm

Weight 206 grams 165.3 x 74.35 x 8.5 mm

199 grams

6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display

Refresh rate 60-90 Hz

6.78-inch sRGB and DCI-P3Fluid AMOLED support

Refresh rate 60/120 Hz

3D Corning Gorilla Glass

Support sRGB and Display P3

Resolution Quad HD + (3,120 x 1,440 pixels)

516 ppi

Aspect ratio 19.5: 9 Quad HD + (3168 x 1440 pixels)

513 ppi

Aspect ratio of 19.8: 9

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor

Qualcomm AI Engine

Adreno 640 GPU

X50 Modem (OnePlus 7 Pro 5G only) Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

Adreno 650 GPU

X55 Modem

RAM6 / 8 / 12GB LPDDR4x8 / 12GB LPDDR5

Operating systemOxygenOS 10 based on Android 10OxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10

Storage 128 / 256GB UFS 3.0 2-LANE 128 / 256GB UFS 3.0 2-LANE

CamerasRear triple: Sony IMX586 48 MP (1.6 µm) f / 1.65 with OIS + EIS + “Tele” 8 megapixels (1 µm) f / 2.4 with OIS + “Ultra Wide” 16 MP f / 2.2 (117º) / Flash Dual LED, PDAF + LAF + CAF / 3x Optical Zoom

Frontal: Sony IMX471 16 MP (1 µm) f / 2.0 with fixed focus and EIS.Rear: 48 MP f / 1.78 Sony IMX689 with 1.12 μm pixel size, OIS and 8 MP f / 2.44 “Telephoto” EIS + with 1.0 μm pixel size, OIS (3x hybrid optical zoom, 20x digital ) + “Ultra Wide” Sony IMX586 48 MP f / 2.2 with 119.7º field of view + 5 MP f / 2.4 color filter camera + Dual LED Flash + Multi Autofocus (PDAF + LAF + CAF)

Frontal: 16MP f / 2.45 Sony IMX471 with 1.0μm pixel size

Battery 4,000 mAh with fast charge Warp Charge 30 (30 W) 5V / 6A4,510 mAh with fast charge (Warp Charge 30T 30W) and wireless charge (Warp Charge 30 Wireless 30W), support for reverse wireless charging

Others Audio Dolby Atmos, Alert Slider, Dual Noise Canceling Stereo Speaker, X-axis Haptic Vibration Motor, On-Screen Optical Fingerprint Reader, USB 3.1 Type C, Dual Nano-SIM Audio Dolby Atmos, Alert Slider, Dual Stereo Speaker with noise canceling, X-axis Haptic vibration motor, on-screen optical fingerprint reader, USB 3.1 Type C, Dual Nano-SIM

Starting price From 709 euros From 909 euros

The differences between the two models are obvious from the moment we compare them face to face for the first time. In aesthetic terms, the OnePlus 7 Pro is a wider and somewhat less tall phone than the 8 Pro, whose 6.78-inch screen with a longer aspect ratio makes the new device slightly taller and narrower. In addition, despite using the same construction materials, we find a somewhat lighter device than last year’s model.

But I’m afraid not all changes will be equally welcome. There will be those who prefer the totally clean front of the OnePlus 7 Pro, possible thanks to the inclusion of the “pop-up” camera module which in this new generation is replaced by a hole on screen which houses the same 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. Also, in the case of this year’s model panel side bends are even more pronounced than in the 2019 terminal.

Of course, in favor of the OnePlus 8 Pro it must be said that, at last, we have IP68 certification which ensures resistance to water and dust. Last year, OnePlus claimed that the 7 Pro was already capable of withstanding small accidental dives or splashes, but it never hurts to have a certification that supports this resistance.

The 120 Hz arrive

And, speaking of the screen, as expected we are facing two very similar panels. Except for the difference in size –6.67 inches in the 7 Pro vs. 6.78 inches in the 8 Pro–, they share quite a few features, among them the Quad HD + resolution and Fluid AMOLED technology. However, this year OnePlus has decided to make the leap to 120 Hz, so the refresh rate increases by 30 Hz from last year’s model. And while it’s not as noticeable a jump as the 60-120 Hz jump was, any extra fluidity is welcome.

Another detail that remains is the on-screen fingerprint reader, exactly as fast and accurate than in the model released in the middle of last year.

The components that give life to the phone have also evolved: as usual, we now have the Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor, And the RAM now uses LPDDR5 technology, faster and more efficient than the LPDDR4x technology used by the 7 Pro. What does not change is the storage, since the 128 or 256 GB UFS 3.0 are maintained.

And finally, wireless charging on a OnePlus mobile

The great jump is found in its battery. Not only in terms of capacity –that also–, going from 4,000 to 4,510 mAh, but also in terms of charging technologies.

By cable, we still have Warp Charge 30T that allows you to charge the battery up to 50% in around 25 minutes. However, for the first time in the brand’s history, it is introduced Qi wireless charging, with a maximum allowed power of 30W that allows recharging the battery up to 50% in half an hour using the official charger that OnePlus will sell in its official store, at a price close to 80 euros. In this sense, in addition, reverse wireless charging that allows you to “share” the battery with other devices, whether mobile or accessories, as long as they are compatible with wireless charging.

An extra camera and an improved main sensor

The other important changes introduced by the new generation are related to its photographic section. Of the three cameras of the OnePlus 7 Pro we now have four sensors To the back.

The main one maintains the resolution of 48 megapixels, although now we are talking about the Sony IMX689, with a larger size that offers more detailed and bright shots even in low-light scenes. Next to it we find the 48-megapixel Sony IMX589 sensor – the one that the OnePlus 7 Pro uses as the main sensor -, which in this new model acts as Ultra Wide Angle camera Capable of capturing images up to 119 degrees.

Otherwise, it remains the same 8-megapixel “telephoto” with 3x optical zoom, and an extra sensor is added to which OnePlus refers to as a “color filter camera”, which enables a series of artistic effects and filters in real time.

The differences between both models are clear, and it is undeniable that the OnePlus 8 Pro is an even more complete mobile than the 7 Pro, finally capable of standing up to the most expensive models on the market. Of course, all these improvements have a price, which is specifically 200 euros difference from the base model of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

