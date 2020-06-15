Onefootball

Lewis Ambrose Monday, June 15, 2020, 10:00 UTC

Top flight football is returning! What better way to celebrate than joining us for our Premier League A-Z ahead of the restart?

A is for… Arsenal



And Arteta and Aubameyang. And, before them, Arsène.

B is for… Behind closed doors



Which is how all matches will be played for the remainder of the season.

C is for… Calibrated lines



Haven’t you missed them and the tedious VAR offside debates?

D is for… Derby days



Everton v Liverpool, Tottenham v West Ham, West Ham v Chelsea, Tottenham v Arsenal.

They’re all just around the corner.

E is for… Europe



Only one team can take the title, but all of the top seven are likely to qualify for Europe. Plenty to play for.

F is for… Foxes



One of the season’s surprise packages, Leicester have been great to watch under Brendan Rodgers.

G is for… Goalkeepers



Alisson and Ederson. Pope and Henderson. Schmeichel and De Gea. Leno and Lloris. Talk about depth.

H is for… Hat-tricks



There have been seven this season but just one in 2020. Sergio Agüero (12) has more than any other player in Premier League history.

I is for… Illegal streams



Well, people have to watch the games somehow.

J is for… José



The Special One. The Happy One. The one who always seems to rub people up the wrong way.

K is for… Klopp



The Normal One. The one who never rubs people up the wrong way.

L is for… Liverpool



The Reds, the champions in waiting. But also Everton, permanent Premier League fixtures.

M is for… Manchester



United. The most successful club in Premier League history but now, somehow, something of a joke.

City. A joke for so long, and now the team to beat.

N is for… No room for racism



O is for… Own goals



The Premier League has had 25 so far this season, almost one per matchday.

P is for… Penalties



Placed, Panenka-ed, palmed away, and sometimes just pitifully struck. Is there any greater moment of dramatic tension in sport?

66 have been awarded this season (10 to Man Utd!) And 50 have been converted.

Q is for… Quality



What else? No other league in the world has this amount of talent.

R is for… Relegation



Norwich? Town? Bournemouth? West Ham? Watford? Brighton? Sorry, but three of you have to go.

S is for… Sheffield United



And their overlapping center-backs. Who’d have thought the Blades would be sitting in seventh at this stage of the seven?

T is for… TV



For those who don’t need illegal streams.

U is for… Unpredictability



Because Norwich can beat Man City. Watford can beat Liverpool. And, no matter what, stranger things have happened.

V is for … VAR



It is sadly inescapable.

W is for… Wolves



And Nuno. And their mean defense. And the brilliance of Jiménez and Jota. And, obviously, Adama Traoré.

X is for… xG



Because the future is here and they even show it on Match of the Day. Don’t take pot shots!

And is for … ‘You don’t know what you’re doing!’



This one’s just for you, referees and struggling managers.

Z is for … Zero



As in, the number of Premier League titles Liverpool have won. Until a couple of weeks from now.